GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2023 | 14:18
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adyton Resources Corporation: Resignation of Director

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) announces that Mr Anthony Williamson has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, and the board has accepted his resignation.

The Board thanks Mr Williamson for his valuable contributions and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: tcrossley@adtyonresources.com
Phone: +61 7 3854 2389

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

The table below summarises the current mineral resources for the Fergusson Island and Feni Island Projects:



Project

 Indicated Inferred
Au
(g/t)		Tonnes
(million)		Au
(koz)		Au
(g/t)		Tonnes
(million)		Au
(koz)
Fergusson Island - Gameta Project
Fergusson Island - Wapolu Project
1.33
-		4.0
-		173
-		1.01
1.06		10.5
5.8		340
200
Fergusson Island total
Feni Island		1.33
-		4.0
-		173
-		1.02
0.75		16.3
60.4		540
1.460
Total 1.33 4.01730.8176.72,000

Gameta, Wapolu and Feni combined Adyton group resources at 0.5g/t gold cut-off1

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e7d6ae1-7053-45e3-930f-b16aa43d4abc

____________________
1 See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea" (the "Feni Technical Report") and the "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea" each dated October 14, 2021 and prepared for Adyton Resources Corporation by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.


About Adyton
