Dr. Brian Cornblatt shared how his misdiagnosis for MS brought him to the nutraceutical industry

Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2023) - Dr. Brian Cornblatt, the Chief Medical Officer of BioHarvest Sciences (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE:8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the company"), delivered a keynote address on the "HealthConf" stage at the Collision conference in Toronto on Thursday.

Dr. Cornblatt opened up for the first time about his medical misdiagnosis for Multiple Sclerosis, as well as various cancer experiences by friends and family, which compelled him to explore the health impacts caused by both his environment and nutrition. His opening quote of the Collision Health Conf keynote was Hippocrates' "Let food be thy medicine", which is a mantra that has guided his journey through the research and development of plant-derived nutrients, and to his current role at BioHarvest.

BioHarvest's botanical synthesis platform is revolutionary for its ability to harness the power of plants by growing plant cells in bioreactors which can produce all the key active and beneficial ingredients of plants with optimal levels of solubility and bioavailability, whilst also being able to significantly increase the levels of those active ingredients. The company, whose R&D is based in Israel, is developing next-generation therapeutic solutions via its patented platform technology capable of delivering the most active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants at industrial scale without the need to grow the plant itself.

Cornblatt noted that the first question asked by veterinarians to pet owners is often "What have they been eating?" - yet for humans, our health care practitioners tend to overlook that very question. In his talk, he explored the connection between what we consume - and how it impacts our health.

On Wednesday, Dr. Cornblatt's roundtable discussion - "Can biotech and tech help build products sustainably?" - was "standing room only", as he led a discussion on how companies like BioHarvest are pioneering sustainable change in the biotech and health industries.

"Collision was the second international conference this week where BioHarvest Sciences was invited to present," stated CEO Ilan Sobel, adding, "There is a momentum building as these different industries understand more about the technological capabilities of our bioreactors and the science-based health benefits we can deliver. "

The Collision Conference is a rapidly growing technology conference in North America organized by its parent Web Summit. The 2023 Collision Conference runs from June 26-29th in Toronto.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at an industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. BioHarvest is currently focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within two major business verticals - nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements, and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's) that focus on specific medical indications.

