Freitag, 30.06.2023
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.06.2023 | 14:40
SWEF: Holdings in Company

DJ SWEF: Holdings in Company 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Holdings in Company 
30-Jun-2023 / 13:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GG00BQWPBM39 
Issuer Name 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
Non-UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
Other 
Comments 
Re-statement of holdings following ISIN change 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
BlackRock, Inc. 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
USA 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
27-Jun-2023 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
29-Jun-2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 18.280000       0.050000            18.330000   70787342 
or reached 
Position of previous      15.340000       0.000000            15.340000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GG00BQWPBM39                   70578177                    18.280000 
Sub Total 8.A       70578177                     18.280000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Securities Lending                209165                          0.050000 
Sub Total 8.B1                  209165                          0.050000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 2, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Financial 
1)      Management, 
       Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 3, LLC 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman 1 LP 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman West Bay 
1)      Finco Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman West Bay 
1)      IV Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance Europe 
1)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment   18.200000         0.050000               18.250000% 
1)      Management (UK) 
       Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 2, Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Financial 
2)      Management, 
       Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
2)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
2)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 3, LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman 1 LP 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman West Bay 
2)      Finco Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman West Bay 
2)      IV Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance Europe 
2)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors (UK) 
2)      Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team James Michael 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

29 June 2023

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GG00BQWPBM39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  254795 
EQS News ID:  1669399 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1669399&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2023 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
