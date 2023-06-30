DJ SWEF: Holdings in Company

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Holdings in Company 30-Jun-2023 / 13:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GG00BQWPBM39 Issuer Name Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited UK or Non-UK Issuer Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Re-statement of holdings following ISIN change 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name BlackRock, Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) USA 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 27-Jun-2023 6. Date on which Issuer notified 29-Jun-2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 18.280000 0.050000 18.330000 70787342 or reached Position of previous 15.340000 0.000000 15.340000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GG00BQWPBM39 70578177 18.280000 Sub Total 8.A 70578177 18.280000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Securities Lending 209165 0.050000 Sub Total 8.B1 209165 0.050000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Holdco 2, Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Financial 1) Management, Inc. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 1) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 1) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Holdco 3, LLC 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Cayman 1 LP 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Cayman West Bay 1) Finco Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Cayman West Bay 1) IV Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Finance Europe 1) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Investment 18.200000 0.050000 18.250000% 1) Management (UK) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Holdco 2, Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Financial 2) Management, Inc. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 2) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 2) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Holdco 3, LLC 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Cayman 1 LP 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Cayman West Bay 2) Finco Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Cayman West Bay 2) IV Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Finance Europe 2) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Advisors (UK) 2) Limited

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team James Michael 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

29 June 2023

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

