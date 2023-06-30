Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2023) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "TELO") announces that it has entered into an agreement with Leede Jones Gable Inc. ("Leede") to compensate Leede for strategic advice provided in connection with the Company's recently closed $0.25 non-brokered private placement ("Offering").

Under the agreement, the Company will issue to Leede 150,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, and grant 75,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will be non-transferable and exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per common share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

About Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Leede is a leading independent investment dealer providing a full range of investment products and services to clients across Canada. As an employee-owned firm, Leede Jones Gable Inc. has an entrepreneurial spirit that is built upon a commitment to personal service and professional excellence.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in over 150 peer reviewed publications and in 25 clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements regarding the agreement and the issuance of securities to Leede are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs.

