JoDiMor Inc.: Superior Decking Material Product Now Available in the U.S.

WHITEHOUSE STATION, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / JoDiMor announces the addition of a superior, maintenance-free decking material to its existing product line of pergolas, awnings, and shades. Recently available in the U.S., this revolutionary decking has unparalleled, competitive qualities and boasts a 25-year warranty.





Outperforms Wood

Millboard decking is the only decking hand-molded from natural timbers, and it is virtually indistinguishable from real wood - yet it outperforms wood on almost every level. It features a strong polymer core, which provides structure while also resisting the elements. These boards require minimal maintenance, are slip resistant, and won't warp or rot from moisture decay, algae, or harbor insects.

"We are proud to add the Millboard products to our robust product line," stated Joe Morale, owner of JoDiMor. "This product is revolutionary, and it will be a game changer for architects and contractors."

Most Dependable Decking Material Available

Millboard decking products combine the natural beauty of real wood with the high performance of a hybrid of polyurethane. The boards have a unique molded Lastane® surface, which is produced using the same pliable material as the soles of shoes, allowing the patented lost-head fixings to disappear into the board and boasts slip-resistance even in wet conditions.

Beneath the Lastane® surface is a polymer resin core, reinforced with fiberglass for extra strength and material stability, making Millboard one of the most dependable decking materials available.

Decking Collections

Millboard currently offers three decking collections:

Enhanced Grain - molded from real oak boards for a textured look and feel, this collection's contemporary design accurately showcases the subtle nuances of natural wood and offers a "slim board" which features a width of 5 inches compared to the standard 7-inch board.

Weathered Oak - hand-molded from real oak boards over a century old and colored by hand with authentic tones, it retains its natural beauty and offers a surface with minimal maintenance and very high slip-resistance even in wet conditions.

Lasta-Grip® - combines the attractive appearance of the Enhanced Grain boards with a unique textured design that offers the ultimate slip-resistance, without the rough feel of conventional gritted strip boards. It is perfect for commercial areas where safety is paramount, but appearance is important.

Hardware and Subframe

Millboard boards are complemented by unique Durafix screws. These hidden fixings make installing Millboard easy and allow the rubber-like topcoat to hide the hardware for an even more natural look.

The Millboard DuoSpan subframe, made from 100% recycled plastics, combines the strength of aluminum with the design flexibility of recycled plastic.

Millboard products have a 25-year warranty, unmatched competitive qualities, and endless possibilities. Visit our Millboard webpage or call (908) 832-0200.

About JoDiMor

JoDiMor is a Whitehouse, NJ-based company offering a broad array of products to transform residential and commercial outdoor space in addition to state-of-the-art interior and exterior shade solutions. JoDiMor's showroom is located at 405A Route 22 East, Whitehouse Station, NJ.

Contact Information:

Patricia Birchenough

Media Contact

patricia@hunterdonbiz.com

908-200-7766

SOURCE: JoDiMor Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764818/Superior-Decking-Material-Product-Now-Available-in-the-US