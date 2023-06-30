MightyFly Wins Michigan Mobility Grant to Perform First-of-Its-Kind Autonomous, Fixed-Wing eVTOL Delivery Flight Demonstrations

MightyFly to Make a Public Debut of Its Autonomous eVTOL Cargo Aircraft Performing Delivery Flight Demonstrations in Michigan in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / MightyFly was awarded a $150,000 grant from the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform (MMFP), on May 30, 2023, to perform autonomous cargo delivery flight demonstrations in the state of Michigan. This is expected to be the first public demonstration of an autonomous, fixed-wing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft showcasing 100 pounds of cargo deliveries.





Cento: MightyFly Autonomous Cargo Aircraft

Cento performing autonomous flight in March 2023 in Byron, CA.

During these demonstration flights, conducted with the support of the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME), MightyFly will showcase the capabilities of its third-generation autonomous cargo aircraft with 100 pounds of cargo capacity, capable of carrying up to 212 small USPS packages. MightyFly's express delivery solutions will bring new logistics opportunities to businesses and set a precedent in the world's aviation and logistics industries.

The logistics needs of Michigan's manufacturing, automotive, logistics, retail, chemical and pharmaceutical industries offer the ideal scenario for MightyFly to demonstrate a new way to ship products, parts and various goods. These Michigan businesses need express logistics, with fast, efficient and affordable same-day shipping services. MightyFly's one-shot business-to-business (B2B) delivery services will provide cost savings for just-in-time manufacturing lines, timely deliveries of crucial shipments for medical treatments, and quick replacements of fast-moving consumer goods to retailers, among many other benefits.

The MMFP grant program is managed by the OFME and is part of a statewide strategy to ensure Michigan remains the global leader in the future of mobility. The program was launched by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to catalyze and scale new mobility solutions. The OFME has previously partnered with the Michigan Unmanned Aerial Systems Consortium (MUASC) to facilitate testing of autonomous aircraft in Michigan. The OFME works across state government, regulators and private industry to build a robust ecosystem of partners capable of leading the adoption and use of transformative mobility solutions like that of MightyFly.

"We know the future of mobility is more than just vehicles - it is on air, land and sea," said Charlie Tyson, Technology Activation Manager, OFME. "Michigan is uniquely positioned to support testing, development, and deployment of new technologies that will lead to more affordable, accessible transportation solutions and we are excited to support MightyFly through the MMFP program and their continued efforts to grow in Michigan."

"We are excited to be the first large, autonomous, fixed-wing eVTOL cargo delivery company to demonstrate how autonomous aerial expedited logistics solutions will better serve Michiganders," said Manal Habib, CEO of MightyFly. "This demonstration will be the first stepping stone for the efficient flow of goods across the world, making it possible for everyone to access reliable and affordable same-day deliveries. We will be making history!"

In addition to this project, MightyFly is currently scoping and planning proof-of-concept (POCs) trials with partners throughout 2024 and 2025.

More About MightyFly's Test Flights and Certification Progress:

MightyFly previously performed autonomous test flights of its first- and second-generation aircraft and completed over 100 autonomous hover flights. Both autonomous cargo aircraft received the Special Airworthiness Certificate (SAC) from the FAA. MightyFly also received the FAA's Certificate of Authorization (COA) for long-range flights, with 230 square miles of airspace for flight testing. The third-generation aircraft is scheduled to undertake extensive testing in California before the flight demonstrations in 2024 in Michigan.

Contact Information:

Fernanda Sausen

Senior Director of Business Development

media@mightyfly.com

SOURCE: MightyFly

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764874/MightyFly-Wins-Michigan-Mobility-Grant-to-Perform-First-of-Its-Kind-Autonomous-Fixed-Wing-eVTOL-Delivery-Flight-Demonstrations