Sofar, a China-based inverter and battery manufacturer, has introduced a new series of microinverters for balcony solar arrays and rooftop PV systems. They have a 97.5% efficiency rating and offer between 500 VA and 2,400 VA of rated power.China's Sofar has developed a new series of microinverters for rooftop PV applications. "The Sofar is designed for the digital home energy of the future," a Sofar spokesperson told pv magazine. "It is suitable for all-scenario applications through a combination of microinverter, smart home hub and AC battery, providing an easy-to-distribute, easy-to-install ...

