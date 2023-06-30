

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Friday, adding to the gains posted in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.6 percent.



The futures climbed more firmly into positive territory following the release of a Commerce Department report showing an unexpected slowdown in the annual rate of consumer price growth in the month of May.



The report said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 3.8 percent in May from 4.3 percent in April. The slowdown surprised economists, who had expected growth to accelerate to 4.6 percent.



The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also slowed to 4.6 percent in May from 4.7 percent in April. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be unchanged.



The readings on consumer price inflation, which are said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve, were included in the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in May after rising by a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in April.



Economists had expected personal income to advance by 0.4 percent, matching the growth originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending inched up by 0.1 percent in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.6 percent in April.



Economists had expected personal spending to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.8 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.



Just after the start of trading, MNI Indicators is scheduled to release its report on Chicago-area business activity in the month of June. The Chicago business barometer is expected to rise to 44.0 in June from 40.4 in May, although a reading below 50 would still indicate contraction.



The University of Michigan is also due to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of June. The consumer sentiment index for June is expected to be unrevised at 63.9, which was up from 59.2 in May.



Following the mixed performance seen during Wednesday's session, stocks once again turned in a relatively lackluster performance throughout much of the trading day on Thursday but managed to close mostly higher.



The Dow showed a notable advance, with the blue chip index climbing 269.76 points or 0.8 percent to 34,122.42 amid strong gains by financial giants JPMorgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS).



The S&P 500 also rose 19.58 points or 0.5 percent to 4,396.44, while the Nasdaq closed nearly unchanged, edging down 0.42 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 13,591.33.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in yet another mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slipped by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 1.1 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.06 to $69.92 a barrel after rising $0.30 to $69.86 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after slipping $4.30 to $1,917.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging down $1 to $1,916.90 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 144.43 yen versus the 144.76 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0886 compared to yesterday's $1.0865.



