Regulatory News:

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is providing the following disclosure pursuant to L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code ("FCC"), which requires disclosures of certain payments made by Schlumberger Limited and its consolidated subsidiaries (together, the "Company") to governments for the year ended December 31, 2022 relating to "extractive industries" as defined by, and required under, the FCC. The following schedules disclose the payments made by the Company in 2022 to governments in Morocco, the United Kingdom and the United States in connection with the Company's extractive activities under the FCC, including its operation of barite mines.

Payments are disclosed in US Dollars. Where a payment or a series of related payments is less than the equivalent of EUR100,000 (USD $105,152.47), such payments have been excluded (in line with the FCC). Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are converted based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant annual average rate.1

Taxes exclude taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes.

Year ended December 31, 2022 (USD in thousands)

Morocco Project Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 COMABAR (Barite).............................................................................................. 1,136.2 0 0 57.0 0 0 3,672.1 4,865.3 2022 Total 1,136.2 0 0 57.0 0 0 3,672.1 $ 4,865.3 Government Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 General Tax Administration............................................................................... 1,136.2 0 0 57.0 0 0 0 1,193.2 Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM).............................. 0 0 0 0 0 0 3,672.1 3,672.1 2022 Total 1,136.2 0 0 57.0 0 0 3,672.1 $4,865.3

United Kingdom Project Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 Foss Mine (Barite).......................................................................................... 0 60.6 0 0 0 0 0 60.6 Duntanlich (Barite)......................................................................................... 46.8 5.2 3.5 0 0 0 0 27.8 2022 Total 46.8 65.8 3.5 0 0 0 0 116.1 Government Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 Forestry Commission of Scotland.................................................................. 0 65.8 0 0 0 0 0 65.8 Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA)........................................... 0 0 3.5 0 0 0 0 3.5 HSE Mines Inspectorate................................................................................. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Scottish Police Authority................................................................................ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 HM Revenue and Customs............................................................................. 0.6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.2 Revenue Scotland LBTT Refund Regs of Scotland Fees Assignations for leases......................................................................................................... (50.6) 0 0 0 0 0 0 (50.6) Perth Kinross Council.................................................................................. 97.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 97.2 2022 Total 46.8 65.8 3.5 0 0 0 0 116.1

United States Project Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements2 Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 Big Bird (Barite)...................................................................................... 0 0 17.9 0 0 0 0 17.9 Greybull Mine (Bentonite)..................................................................... 460 168.7 2.4 123.8 0 0 0 754.9 Greystone Mine (Barite)......................................................................... 68 0 13.1 0 0 0 0 81.1 Mountain Springs (Barite)...................................................................... 76.8 0 12.9 0 0 0 0 89.7 2022 Total 604.8 168.7 46.3 123.8 0 0 0 $ 943.6

Government Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements2 Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total Mine Safety and Health Administration.......................................................... 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Curran Township.............................................................................................. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elko County...................................................................................................... 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lander County.................................................................................................. 3.5 0 1.3 0 0 0 0 4.8 State of Nevada................................................................................................ 141.3 0 7.1 0 0 0 0 148.4 BLM.................................................................................................................. 0 0 34.5 123.2 0 0 0 157.7 Air Quality Division of Wyoming...................................................................... 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Big Horn County............................................................................................... 353.5 0 0 0.5 0 0 0 354 Bureau of Land Management.......................................................................... 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Office of State Lands and Investments of Wyoming....................................... 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 State of Wyoming............................................................................................ 105.8 168.7 2.3 0 0 0 0 276.8 Washakie County............................................................................................. 0.7 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0.8 US Department of Agriculture......................................................................... 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0.1 2022 Total 604.8 168.7 46.3 123.8 0 0 0 $943.6

Notes:

1. Payments made in local currencies are translated at the average exchange rate for the year. Conversion of EUR to USD based on a rate of EUR 1 $1.05152 and of GBP 1 $1.233.

2. Royalty payments and production entitlements are paid in cash, except where noted. The value of production entitlements made in kind are calculated with reference to market rates at the time of payment.

3. Totals do not add exactly due to rounding.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613108213/en/

Contacts:

Investors

James R. McDonald Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Industry Affairs

Joy V. Domingo Director of Investor Relations

Office +1 (713) 375-3535

investor-relations@slb.com

Media

Moira Duff Director of External Communications

Office +1 (713) 375-3407

media@slb.com