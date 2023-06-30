

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's inflation slowed in June due the downturn in energy prices and a slowdown in food price growth, provisional estimate from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.



Another official report showed that household spending recovered in May on higher energy and food consumption.



Consumer prices registered an increase of 4.5 percent in June, following a 5.1 percent gain in May. Prices were expected to climb 4.6 percent. A similar slower rate was last seen in March 2022.



This further decrease in inflation resulted from a 3.0 percent fall in energy prices. At the same time, food inflation slowed to 13.6 percent from 14.3 percent.



EU harmonized inflation weakened to 5.3 percent from 6.0 percent in May. This was also weaker than economists' forecast of 5.4 percent. Final data is due on July 13.



Month-on-month, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 0.1 percent fall in May. Likewise, the harmonized index of consumer prices grew 0.2 percent, reversing previous month's 0.1 percent fall.



Producer price inflation in the domestic market decelerated in May, to 5.8 percent from 7.0 percent in April. On a monthly basis, producer prices were down 1.4 percent after easing 5.2 percent.



In May, household spending increased 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.8 percent fall in April, the statistical office said in a separate report.



Energy consumption gained 2.2 percent and spending on food climbed 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, consumption of engineering goods dropped 0.2 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken