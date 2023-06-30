The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 29 June 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 29 June 2023 86.34p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 84.53p per ordinary share

30 June 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45