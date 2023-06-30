Anzeige
Freitag, 30.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
29.06.23
18:29 Uhr
1,596 Euro
+0,017
+1,08 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5751,60616:50
1,5751,60616:50
PR Newswire
30.06.2023 | 16:00
81 Leser
Wood Group (John) Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Wood Group (John) Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 30 June 2023

Name of applicant:

John Wood Group PLC

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Name of scheme:

The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust

Period of return:

From:

28 December 2022

To:

30 June 2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

14,379,897 shares

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0 shares

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0 shares

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

14,379,897 shares

Name of contact:

Iain Jones

Telephone number of contact:

01224 851000


© 2023 PR Newswire
