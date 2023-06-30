DJ VVV Resources Limited: Delay in 2022 Annual Audited Accounts

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Delay in 2022 Annual Audited Accounts 30-Jun-2023 / 14:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 June 2023 VVV RESOURCES LIMITED ("VVV" or the "Company") Suspension of trading on AQSE pending publication of 2022 Annual Report & Accounts VVV Resources (AQSE:VVV) provides the following update in relation to its Annual Report and Financial Statements for its financial year ended 31 December 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report"). As stipulated, the Company was required to publish its audited Annual Report by 30 June 2023. However, the Company's auditors have requested additional time beyond the originally planned timetable to complete their audit. While the audit process has yet to be concluded, the Directors have been advised by their auditors that the audit is substantially complete and there is one outstanding query that has to be addressed. Accordingly, the Company is targeting the publication of the 2022 Annual Report as soon as the auditor completes their final processes which is expected to be completed within a short period of time. Trading in the Company's ordinary shares on AQSE will be suspended with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 3 July 2023 pending publication of the 2022 Annual Report. Suspension from trading will be lifted with the publication of the 2022 Annual Report in due course. Notwithstanding the temporary suspension of trading in the Company's ordinary shares, the Company will continue to make announcements as and when there are any developments that require announcements in accordance with its obligations under the AQSE rules. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: The Company + 65 6438 8995 Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) Jim Williams (Chairman) +44 7774 274836 AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

