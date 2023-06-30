Anzeige
Freitag, 30.06.2023
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
ACCESSWIRE
30.06.2023 | 16:26
115 Leser
Paramount's Content for Change Initiative: From Intention to Action

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Paramount

How do you transform how the world sees people while thoughtfully bringing advertisers along on your journey?

This was the question we faced as we set out to determine how to integrate our partners into Content for Change, Paramount's initiative that aims to counteract bias and stereotypes through our content. We are using data-driven insights to transform our creative ecosystem-from the content we produce to the creative supply chain that powers it to the culture that underpins everything we do.

Sounds like something you'd want to be part of, right? Well, our partners wanted to as well. And we knew we needed to make sure that we were being intentional and strategic in figuring out a way for them to join us. It had to feel significant, meaningful and most of all, authentic.

Over the course of a year of planning, we determined that we would approach a limited number of partners who are dedicated to change, and we would lean into our core areas of expertise - branded content, thought leadership, events and our creative supply chain. And we want our partners to likewise bring their expertise and assets to the table so that 1+1=3. More impact. More opportunities. More change.

So, as we get ready to go out to partners to support the program, here are a few of our takeaways:

  1. If it takes too much explaining, it's not the right solution. It has to feel natural, and people have to be able to see the connection points.
  2. Trust the process. The first, second or even third answer isn't always the final solution. But on something as impactful as this, you need to take the time to get it right.
  3. Stay open to the possibilities. This initiative is new and how we're looking to approach our partnerships is new, too.

Driving progress. Improving lives. Building true partnerships. This is change.

For more information on how to get involved visit our website.

Paramount, Friday, June 30, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764918/Paramounts-Content-for-Change-Initiative-From-Intention-to-Action

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
