Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for July 2023 - September 2023: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-07-03 2023-07-05 2025-08-04 EUR 761 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-07-10 2023-07-12 2029-12-15 EUR 2348 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-07-17 2023-07-19 2027-07-13 EUR 1455 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-07-24 2023-07-31 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-07-31 2023-08-02 2026-08-02 EUR - LT0000630105 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-08-07 2023-08-09 2027-07-13 EUR 1434 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-08-14 2023-08-17 2029-12-15 EUR 2312 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-08-21 2023-08-23 2026-08-02 EUR 1075 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-08-28 2023-08-30 2027-07-13 EUR 1413 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-09-04 2023-09-11 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-09-11 2023-09-13 2026-08-02 EUR 1054 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-09-18 2023-09-20 2029-12-15 EUR 2278 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-09-25 2023-09-27 2027-07-13 EUR 1385 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius