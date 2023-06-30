Silver Spring Smiles Design: Dr. Brian Handelman Honored as Top Dentist by Washingtonian Magazine

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Dr. Brian Handelman, owner of Silver Spring Smile Designs, was named one of the top dentists in Silver Spring of 2023 by Washingtonian magazine. The honor recognizes the area's top dental professionals, as chosen by their peers.

"I'm so proud to be recognized by my fellow dentists for my efforts to strengthen patients' dental health and give everyone a smile they feel confident about," Dr. Handelman said. "I think this award reflects our focus on patients and quality results at Silver Spring Smile Designs."

Dr. Handelman was born and raised in Silver Spring, earning his undergraduate degree in microbiology from the University of Maryland and his DDS degree from the University of Maryland Dental School. He completed post-doctoral training at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Jersey.

He founded Silver Spring Smile Designs 28 years ago, aiming to provide high-quality dentistry with a focus on treating so-called permanent cosmetic dental problems. He and Dr. Christine M. Foster offer teeth whitening, Invisalign and porcelain veneers, as well as general dental services such as exams, cleanings, crowns, bridges, implants and mouthguards.

"I believe that making the dental experience as comfortable as possible is key to empowering patients to take an active role in their oral health," Dr. Handelman said. "We take the time to get to know each patient personally, deliver almost all the dental services you need under one roof and provide a relaxing and comfortable environment. And, of course, we aim to deliver the highest-quality results so you can be proud to show off your smile."

To choose the top Silver Spring dentists, Washingtonian worked with Top Dentists to poll thousands of local dentists, including every dentist listed online with the American Dental Association and local and national dental societies. Respondents were asked to evaluate only practitioners they knew personally, rating them on a scale of 1 to 5 based on physical results, years of experience, continuing education, demeanor with patients and use of new techniques and technologies.

Washingtonian also looked at awards the dentists had received and checked to make sure they were in good standing with their state dental board.

About Silver Spring Smile Designs

Silver Spring Smile Designs, located in Silver Spring, Maryland, offers general, preventive, restorative and pediatric dental care, specializing in cosmetic treatments that can completely redesign a patient's smile. For more information, to request an interview with Dr. Handelman or to schedule an appointment, please call 301-593-7500, email info@SilverSpringSmileDesigns.com or visit www.SilverSpringSmileDesigns.com

SOURCE: Silver Spring Smiles Design

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764207/Dr-Brian-Handelman-Honored-as-Top-Dentist-by-Washingtonian-Magazine