The Dutch cabinet said it will support solar factories that will produce panels with a circular economy approach. It also allocated €296 million to support battery manufacturing.The Dutch cabinet announced today it will allocate €2.6 billion ($2.84 billion) through its National Growth Fund to support the manufacturing of innovative technologies in the fields of sustainability, energy, high tech, digitization, and healthcare. The government said it will devote a significant part of this sum - €412 million - to support the manufacturing of solar modules that are based on a circular economy approach. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...