Press release

June 30, 2023

Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces an increase in the number of shares and votes

The number of shares and votes in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) ("Hexatronic") have increased as a result of AGM's decision to issue 261,071 series C shares to secure future delivery of performance shares and social costs connected to the long-term incentive program that was decided on this year (LTIP 2023).

Through the issue resolution above, which the Swedish companies Registration Office registered in June, the number of shares increased by a total of 261,071 and the number of votes by 26,107.

As of June 30, 2023, the total number of registered and outstanding shares in Hexatronic amounts to 205,323,650, whereof 203,026,610 are ordinary shares, together carrying in total 203,026,610 votes, and 2,297,040 are shares of series C, together carrying in total 229,704 votes. The share capital amounts to SEK 2,053,236.50. The company holds all shares of series C.

Gothenburg, June 30, 2023

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instrument Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:30 CEST on June 30, 2023.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

