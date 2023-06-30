Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30
30 June 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 172,636 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 524.193. The highest price paid per share was 526.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 520.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0212% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 491,684,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 815,361,245. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1
526.000
16:01:11
5
526.000
16:00:02
380
526.000
15:58:51
1532
525.800
15:56:43
345
526.000
15:55:03
200
526.000
15:55:03
20
526.000
15:54:59
31
526.000
15:54:58
501
526.000
15:54:30
289
526.000
15:54:20
299
526.000
15:54:02
1624
525.800
15:50:07
636
525.800
15:47:29
1024
525.800
15:47:29
1573
526.000
15:47:28
749
526.000
15:47:28
1640
525.800
15:36:23
1676
525.800
15:35:13
85
525.800
15:35:13
1394
525.800
15:32:07
632
526.000
15:26:31
118
526.000
15:26:31
164
526.000
15:26:31
632
526.000
15:26:31
1024
525.800
15:24:23
767
525.800
15:23:40
1498
526.000
15:21:03
1715
526.000
15:18:46
1717
526.200
15:17:09
1664
526.000
15:13:37
1085
526.200
15:12:10
463
526.200
15:12:10
1803
526.000
15:09:55
1136
525.800
15:08:18
572
525.800
15:08:16
1478
526.000
15:05:18
1669
526.200
15:04:31
49
526.200
15:01:13
1675
526.000
15:01:13
1271
526.200
15:01:12
372
526.200
15:01:12
1782
526.200
15:00:00
1639
526.000
14:57:30
632
526.400
14:50:26
632
526.400
14:50:26
211
526.400
14:50:26
632
526.400
14:50:26
671
526.400
14:50:26
632
526.400
14:50:26
1691
526.400
14:50:26
1639
526.400
14:50:26
1547
526.200
14:42:41
98
526.200
14:42:41
4
526.200
14:42:41
1641
526.200
14:42:25
903
526.400
14:42:24
431
526.400
14:42:16
409
526.400
14:42:14
1735
525.800
14:38:36
1487
525.800
14:33:35
1741
526.200
14:33:27
622
525.800
14:30:50
1008
525.800
14:30:50
1950
525.800
14:30:50
251
525.600
14:30:20
723
525.800
14:29:03
741
525.800
14:29:03
481
525.800
14:22:00
80
525.800
14:22:00
1211
525.800
14:22:00
1776
526.000
14:16:33
1523
526.600
14:16:33
134
526.600
14:16:33
714
526.400
14:09:15
520
526.400
14:09:15
404
526.400
14:07:05
159
526.400
14:06:27
1608
526.200
14:02:15
580
525.600
13:52:49
949
525.600
13:52:49
1754
525.800
13:52:48
784
526.200
13:50:21
793
526.200
13:50:21
79
526.000
13:45:10
1314
526.000
13:40:50
421
526.000
13:40:50
1763
526.200
13:40:50
1125
526.200
13:40:50
615
526.200
13:40:50
555
523.600
13:30:03
368
523.600
13:30:02
479
523.600
13:29:33
1025
523.600
13:29:33
204
523.600
13:24:30
376
523.600
13:23:12
1835
523.600
13:20:33
1063
523.800
13:20:32
774
523.800
13:20:32
313
524.000
13:20:32
1062
523.200
13:01:16
731
523.200
12:58:26
304
523.400
12:58:25
1586
523.400
12:58:25
268
523.200
12:57:15
1722
523.400
12:39:45
1346
523.400
12:36:19
257
523.400
12:33:56
1736
523.600
12:33:56
1551
523.000
12:19:04
58
523.000
12:19:04
288
523.400
12:12:56
1179
523.400
12:12:56
1189
523.400
12:10:25
622
523.400
12:10:25
919
523.400
12:01:58
935
523.400
12:01:58
36
523.600
12:01:58
170
523.600
12:01:58
1400
523.600
12:01:58
1508
523.200
11:43:12
207
523.200
11:43:12
207
523.200
11:43:12
1280
523.200
11:43:12
1465
522.600
11:31:08
414
523.000
11:31:07
1725
523.000
11:31:07
1154
523.000
11:31:07
1690
523.000
11:16:41
176
523.000
11:16:41
1288
523.000
11:16:41
849
522.600
10:58:01
820
522.600
10:58:01
481
523.200
10:53:42
1316
523.200
10:53:42
1581
522.400
10:45:00
1763
522.200
10:39:03
1693
522.600
10:39:03
1510
522.600
10:39:03
862
522.400
10:15:43
758
522.400
10:13:23
692
522.600
10:13:20
834
522.600
10:13:20
1069
523.000
10:07:33
542
523.000
10:05:13
114
523.000
10:05:12
1313
522.600
09:53:02
211
522.600
09:53:02
87
522.600
09:44:54
1633
522.600
09:44:54
1463
522.800
09:44:53
32
522.800
09:44:53
438
522.800
09:36:17
1375
522.800
09:36:17
1774
523.400
09:28:28
1709
523.600
09:28:26
1213
523.600
09:22:13
530
523.600
09:22:13
870
523.600
09:22:13
640
523.600
09:22:13
1522
522.800
09:07:42
1807
522.800
09:07:42
1963
522.800
09:04:25
1557
522.200
08:49:52
1707
522.600
08:49:32
1818
521.000
08:39:21
1502
521.000
08:33:28
1479
521.000
08:31:14
1541
521.200
08:26:57
1779
521.400
08:21:31
1469
521.800
08:21:24
338
521.200
08:15:22
1416
521.200
08:15:22
385
520.800
08:13:59
1227
520.800
08:13:59
1743
520.800
08:09:50
1983
520.800
08:09:50
282
520.800
08:09:50
2244
520.800
08:09:50
147
520.400
08:04:04
1343
520.400
08:04:04