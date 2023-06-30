Anzeige
Freitag, 30.06.2023
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
27.06.23
15:43 Uhr
5,900 Euro
-0,200
-3,28 %
PR Newswire
30.06.2023 | 17:48
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

30 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 172,636 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 524.193. The highest price paid per share was 526.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 520.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0212% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 491,684,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 815,361,245. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1

526.000

16:01:11

5

526.000

16:00:02

380

526.000

15:58:51

1532

525.800

15:56:43

345

526.000

15:55:03

200

526.000

15:55:03

20

526.000

15:54:59

31

526.000

15:54:58

501

526.000

15:54:30

289

526.000

15:54:20

299

526.000

15:54:02

1624

525.800

15:50:07

636

525.800

15:47:29

1024

525.800

15:47:29

1573

526.000

15:47:28

749

526.000

15:47:28

1640

525.800

15:36:23

1676

525.800

15:35:13

85

525.800

15:35:13

1394

525.800

15:32:07

632

526.000

15:26:31

118

526.000

15:26:31

164

526.000

15:26:31

632

526.000

15:26:31

1024

525.800

15:24:23

767

525.800

15:23:40

1498

526.000

15:21:03

1715

526.000

15:18:46

1717

526.200

15:17:09

1664

526.000

15:13:37

1085

526.200

15:12:10

463

526.200

15:12:10

1803

526.000

15:09:55

1136

525.800

15:08:18

572

525.800

15:08:16

1478

526.000

15:05:18

1669

526.200

15:04:31

49

526.200

15:01:13

1675

526.000

15:01:13

1271

526.200

15:01:12

372

526.200

15:01:12

1782

526.200

15:00:00

1639

526.000

14:57:30

632

526.400

14:50:26

632

526.400

14:50:26

211

526.400

14:50:26

632

526.400

14:50:26

671

526.400

14:50:26

632

526.400

14:50:26

1691

526.400

14:50:26

1639

526.400

14:50:26

1547

526.200

14:42:41

98

526.200

14:42:41

4

526.200

14:42:41

1641

526.200

14:42:25

903

526.400

14:42:24

431

526.400

14:42:16

409

526.400

14:42:14

1735

525.800

14:38:36

1487

525.800

14:33:35

1741

526.200

14:33:27

622

525.800

14:30:50

1008

525.800

14:30:50

1950

525.800

14:30:50

251

525.600

14:30:20

723

525.800

14:29:03

741

525.800

14:29:03

481

525.800

14:22:00

80

525.800

14:22:00

1211

525.800

14:22:00

1776

526.000

14:16:33

1523

526.600

14:16:33

134

526.600

14:16:33

714

526.400

14:09:15

520

526.400

14:09:15

404

526.400

14:07:05

159

526.400

14:06:27

1608

526.200

14:02:15

580

525.600

13:52:49

949

525.600

13:52:49

1754

525.800

13:52:48

784

526.200

13:50:21

793

526.200

13:50:21

79

526.000

13:45:10

1314

526.000

13:40:50

421

526.000

13:40:50

1763

526.200

13:40:50

1125

526.200

13:40:50

615

526.200

13:40:50

555

523.600

13:30:03

368

523.600

13:30:02

479

523.600

13:29:33

1025

523.600

13:29:33

204

523.600

13:24:30

376

523.600

13:23:12

1835

523.600

13:20:33

1063

523.800

13:20:32

774

523.800

13:20:32

313

524.000

13:20:32

1062

523.200

13:01:16

731

523.200

12:58:26

304

523.400

12:58:25

1586

523.400

12:58:25

268

523.200

12:57:15

1722

523.400

12:39:45

1346

523.400

12:36:19

257

523.400

12:33:56

1736

523.600

12:33:56

1551

523.000

12:19:04

58

523.000

12:19:04

288

523.400

12:12:56

1179

523.400

12:12:56

1189

523.400

12:10:25

622

523.400

12:10:25

919

523.400

12:01:58

935

523.400

12:01:58

36

523.600

12:01:58

170

523.600

12:01:58

1400

523.600

12:01:58

1508

523.200

11:43:12

207

523.200

11:43:12

207

523.200

11:43:12

1280

523.200

11:43:12

1465

522.600

11:31:08

414

523.000

11:31:07

1725

523.000

11:31:07

1154

523.000

11:31:07

1690

523.000

11:16:41

176

523.000

11:16:41

1288

523.000

11:16:41

849

522.600

10:58:01

820

522.600

10:58:01

481

523.200

10:53:42

1316

523.200

10:53:42

1581

522.400

10:45:00

1763

522.200

10:39:03

1693

522.600

10:39:03

1510

522.600

10:39:03

862

522.400

10:15:43

758

522.400

10:13:23

692

522.600

10:13:20

834

522.600

10:13:20

1069

523.000

10:07:33

542

523.000

10:05:13

114

523.000

10:05:12

1313

522.600

09:53:02

211

522.600

09:53:02

87

522.600

09:44:54

1633

522.600

09:44:54

1463

522.800

09:44:53

32

522.800

09:44:53

438

522.800

09:36:17

1375

522.800

09:36:17

1774

523.400

09:28:28

1709

523.600

09:28:26

1213

523.600

09:22:13

530

523.600

09:22:13

870

523.600

09:22:13

640

523.600

09:22:13

1522

522.800

09:07:42

1807

522.800

09:07:42

1963

522.800

09:04:25

1557

522.200

08:49:52

1707

522.600

08:49:32

1818

521.000

08:39:21

1502

521.000

08:33:28

1479

521.000

08:31:14

1541

521.200

08:26:57

1779

521.400

08:21:31

1469

521.800

08:21:24

338

521.200

08:15:22

1416

521.200

08:15:22

385

520.800

08:13:59

1227

520.800

08:13:59

1743

520.800

08:09:50

1983

520.800

08:09:50

282

520.800

08:09:50

2244

520.800

08:09:50

147

520.400

08:04:04

1343

520.400

08:04:04


© 2023 PR Newswire
