30.06.2023
CARE Counseling Announces They Are Now Proud Partners of the Minnesota Lynx

CARE Counseling, a renowned mental health organization, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with the Minnesota Lynx for the 2023 Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / This exciting collaboration aims to promote a positive and engaging environment while providing mental health education and support to individuals within the greater Minnesota community.

CARE Counseling is a Proud Partner of the Minnesota Lynx

CARE Counseling is a Proud Partner of the Minnesota Lynx

"Empowering individuals to take care of their mental health is so important, but more importantly, is the access to that care," said Minnesota Lynx President of Business Operations Carley Knox. "We're excited to partner with CARE Counseling, with an emphasis on promoting the well-being of all members within the community."

The partnership between CARE Counseling and the Lynx signifies a shared commitment to promoting well-being and empowering individuals within the community.

Founded in 2014 by CEOs John and Dr. Andrea Hutchinson, CARE Counseling has rapidly grown into a flourishing mental health organization with over eight locations around the Twin Cities. Specializing in same-week availability for outpatient talk-therapy with expert clinicians, CARE Counseling is dedicated to delivering high-quality mental health services.

For more information about the grand opening ceremony for their new Plymouth location or to learn about the mental health services provided by CARE Counseling, please visit www.carecounseling.com or contact call them at 612-223-8898.

Contact Information

Nicole Dahl
VP of Marketing
nicole.dahl@care-clinics.com
6122238898

SOURCE: CARE Counseling

