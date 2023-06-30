Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group completes repurchasing own shares

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 JUNE 2023 AT 7.00 P.M. EEST

Enento Group completes repurchasing own shares

Enento communicated on 24 April 2023, that its Board of Directors decided to exercise the authorization of the 2023 Annual General Meeting to repurchase own shares.

The repurchases started on 27 April 2023, and ended on 30 June 2023. During this period, Enento repurchased a total of 240,000 own shares for an average price of EUR 18.9942 per share. The shares were repurchased in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The shares will be cancelled.

Following these repurchases, Enento has 240,000 treasury shares, which represents 1.0% of total shares.

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 421 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.