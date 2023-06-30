WAVESTONE: Annual financial report available

Wavestone informs its shareholders that its annual financial report relating to fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 has been published.

The annual financial report is included in the document named "Comptes et rapports d'activité au 31/03/23" available in the Company's website (only in French). An English version of the annual financial report will soon be available.

This document notably contains the following information:

the report on corporate governance;

the report on remuneration of corporate officers;

the Auditors' reports;

the table of Auditors' fees;

the statement of non-financial performance (summary of the social, environmental and societal aspects of the company's activities in accordance with the French "Grenelle 2" legislation).

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the aim of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This is anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in our overarching values, known as

"The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on more than 4,000 employees across Europe, Asia, and the United States, and is a leading global consultancy.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris, and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal Imbert

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00



Justine Brosset

Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu Omnes

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92



Deborah Schwartz

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

