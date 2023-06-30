Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Frankfurt
30.06.23
08:02 Uhr
49,250 Euro
+0,250
+0,51 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,50050,6019:06
Actusnews Wire
30.06.2023 | 18:23
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Annual financial report available

Wavestone informs its shareholders that its annual financial report relating to fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 has been published.

The annual financial report is included in the document named "Comptes et rapports d'activité au 31/03/23" available in the Company's website (only in French). An English version of the annual financial report will soon be available.

This document notably contains the following information:

  • the report on corporate governance;
  • the report on remuneration of corporate officers;
  • the Auditors' reports;
  • the table of Auditors' fees;
  • the statement of non-financial performance (summary of the social, environmental and societal aspects of the company's activities in accordance with the French "Grenelle 2" legislation).

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the aim of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This is anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in our overarching values, known as
"The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on more than 4,000 employees across Europe, Asia, and the United States, and is a leading global consultancy.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris, and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Justine Brosset
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lWebYpZrlGaUlXKbasaYb2JoaWmXxGKYZWeYxZebmJ7IbJ9gmppibJbKZnFhnGVp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80703-cp-mise-a-disposition-rfa-300623-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.