ID TECH Launches NEO 3 Platform of Products With the Release of the VP3350 Mobile Payment Reader

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / ID TECH is proud to announce the launch of the NEO 3 Platform of Products with the release of the VP3350 all-in-one mobile payment device.

ID TECH NEO 3 VP3350 All-In-One Mobile Payment Device

The ID TECH VP3350 all-in-one mobile payment device is the first product released from the NEO 3 Platform of Products.

The NEO 3 Platform of Products is ID TECH's next generation of payment solutions, featuring sleek and powerful products designed to serve multiple payment environments, including unattended, retail, restaurants, vending, parking, mobile, and more. The NEO 3 Platform of Products offers industry-leading technologies and features across a consistently high-performing platform of multiple state-of-the-art payment solutions. Featuring ID TECH's L2 common kernel, businesses that certify one product on the NEO 3 Platform of Products can adopt all NEO 3 products without having to recertify the others, effectively eliminating the extensive time and costs associated with multiple certifications for different products.

ID TECH's NEO 3 Platform of Products includes the AP6800 Android-based unattended payment terminal, the Kiosk V unattended contactless reader, the VP3350 all-in-one mobile payment reader, the VP6825 unattended all-in-one payment terminal, the VP7200 contactless solution with QR scanner, and the VP8810 and VP8810P countertop payment terminals.

"The launch of the NEO 3 Platform of Products brings to life the vision that our team has passionately shared," said George Jiang, Chief Technology Officer. "Today's release of the VP3350 is not merely the release of a single product, but the launch of an entire platform. ID TECH is continuing our tradition from previous generations of platforms, incorporating the latest and most advanced technologies while continuing to improve our platform design. The VP3350 marks the first of our NEO 3 products and will lead the way for many other innovative payment solutions to follow."

The ID TECH VP3350 is a PCI PTS 6.X SRED all-in-one card reader that allows merchants to accept EMV contact, EMV contactless, and magstripe payments on mobile devices. Supporting all major contactless brand certifications, including American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa, the VP3350 is ID TECH's latest and most robust mobile payment device. With Apple Lightning, USB-C, and Bluetooth connectivity options, the VP3350 provides flexibility to connect to a wide variety of mobile devices for any payment environment. The VP3350 became the first EMV payment device to achieve MFi Certification for Apple's Lightning Connector, ensuring proper compatibility with Apple devices that utilize the Lightning Connector. By integrating with a stand, the VP3350 can easily transform a mobile device into a payment kiosk or a countertop POS terminal. With multiple connectivity options, support for all common payment methods, and suitability for any payment environment, the ID TECH VP3350 is a truly versatile all-in-one mobile payment solution.

"The launch of the VP3350 is monumental in that it delivers to the market the first of many solutions from ID TECH's NEO 3 Platform of Products," said Karen Roberts, Senior Vice President of Products. "The beauty of the VP3350 is that it fits the need of the growing mobile and tablet-based POS environment and is available in a variety of interfaces, making it a great fit for point-of-sale applications. ID TECH has listened to feedback from the market and is releasing a feature-rich solution that is already proving to be a critical piece in continuing ID TECH's reputation for quality, innovation, and payments expertise."

Please visit the ID TECH VP3350 Product Page to learn more about this all-in-one mobile payment device and the entire NEO 3 Platform of Products.

About ID TECH

ID TECH is a world-recognized leader in the design and manufacture of secure payment solutions, ranging from state-of-the-art contactless/NFC payment devices to EMV and Magstripe readers. For more than 30 years, ID TECH has built a reputation based on technical excellence, innovation, and a commitment to superior customer service. Headquartered in Cypress, California, USA (with additional engineering centers in Rocklin, California, Shanghai, China, and Taoyuan City, Taiwan), ID TECH is an industry leader in delivering payment solutions across the globe.

For more information about ID TECH, please visit http://www.idtechproducts.com.

Contact Information

Lance Ning

VP of Marketing

lance.ning@idtechproducts.com

(714) 761-6368

SOURCE: ID TECH

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764982/ID-TECH-Launches-NEO-3-Platform-of-Products-With-the-Release-of-the-VP3350-Mobile-Payment-Reader