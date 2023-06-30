Wildpack Beverage Inc: Wildpack Beverage Announces Settlement of Litigation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS)(OTCQB:WLDPF) ("Wildpack Beverage" or the "Company") a middle market co-packer of canned goods, announces that further to its press release on February 28, 2023, it entered into a settlement agreement with Ms. Kim Murray and Mr. Tim Murray (the "Settlement Agreement") with respect to all matters relating to the Company's acquisition of Land and Sea Packaging in 2021 (the "Acquisition"). The Settlement Agreement provides for a payment of US $200,000 by Ms. Kim Murray and Mr. Tim Murray to the Company and the return to the Company's treasury of 12,404,867 Wildpack Beverage common shares that were issued to Ms. Kim Murray. The Company will also retain the accrued cash holdback from the Acquisition in the amount of US $2,611,532. Finally, the Settlement provided for full and final releases from all parties in respect of the litigation arising from Acquisition and Ms. Kim Murray and Mr. Tim Murray's subsequent involvement with the Company.

About Wildpack Beverage

Wildpack Beverage provides beverage manufacturing and packaging to the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack Beverage currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of six facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Longmont, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack Beverage commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021.

