Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR5G | ISIN: CA96812Y1016 | Ticker-Symbol: 8J4
Frankfurt
30.06.23
12:44 Uhr
0,085 Euro
+0,001
+1,20 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.06.2023 | 19:02
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wildpack Beverage Inc: Wildpack Beverage Announces Settlement of Litigation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS)(OTCQB:WLDPF) ("Wildpack Beverage" or the "Company") a middle market co-packer of canned goods, announces that further to its press release on February 28, 2023, it entered into a settlement agreement with Ms. Kim Murray and Mr. Tim Murray (the "Settlement Agreement") with respect to all matters relating to the Company's acquisition of Land and Sea Packaging in 2021 (the "Acquisition"). The Settlement Agreement provides for a payment of US $200,000 by Ms. Kim Murray and Mr. Tim Murray to the Company and the return to the Company's treasury of 12,404,867 Wildpack Beverage common shares that were issued to Ms. Kim Murray. The Company will also retain the accrued cash holdback from the Acquisition in the amount of US $2,611,532. Finally, the Settlement provided for full and final releases from all parties in respect of the litigation arising from Acquisition and Ms. Kim Murray and Mr. Tim Murray's subsequent involvement with the Company.

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact us at:

invest@wildpackbev.com

or

Elijah Clare
Vice President, Investor Relations
elijah@wildpackbev.com

Advisors

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is the legal advisor to Wildpack Beverage Inc.

Visit our investor website at:

https://investor.wildpackbev.com

About Wildpack Beverage

Wildpack Beverage provides beverage manufacturing and packaging to the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack Beverage currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of six facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Longmont, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack Beverage commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Wildpack Beverage Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764990/Wildpack-Beverage-Announces-Settlement-of-Litigation

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.