ACCESSWIRE
30.06.2023 | 20:02
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aqre Technologies: AQRE Fx Debuts New Trading Challenge - AQRE Encore: Empowering Traders to Achieve Financial Success

Revolutionizing the Financial Landscape: AQRE Fx Empowers Traders with Exciting New Challenge, Unprecedented Funding Opportunities, and Attractive Promotional Discounts

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / AQRE Fx, a pioneering prop trading company known for cultivating talent and providing access to funding across the globe, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative trading challenge, AQRE Encore. Designed to open up the world of finance to a broader demographic, this unique challenge provides a platform for both aspiring and experienced traders to trade a variety of assets, including forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and metals.

AQRE Encore

AQRE Encore

AQRE Fx is disrupting the financial industry by offering trading accounts that cater to a wide spectrum of traders, ranging from as small as $10,000 to as high as $1,000,000, with opportunities to scale up to a staggering $8,750,000. This creates an inclusive platform that welcomes traders of all experience levels, fostering growth, and financial success.

"Our mission at AQRE Fx has always been to democratize access to financial markets and provide our traders with opportunities to succeed," said Ronice Harrison, CEO of AQRE Technologies. "The launch of AQRE Encore demonstrates our continued commitment to this mission. By providing one and two-stage account structures, we offer flexibility that allows traders to select a challenge that matches their individual trading skill and financial objectives."

AQRE Fx's innovative approach removes the constraints traditionally associated with personal capital, paving the way for traders to excel. By identifying, fostering, and funding skilled traders globally, AQRE Fx is redefining the prop trading industry. AQRE Encore is an exciting new chapter in the journey to democratize the world of finance, enabling traders to realize their potential without financial limitations.

For more details on AQRE Encore and AQRE Fx, please visit www.aqrefx.com.

Contact Information:

Ronice Harrison
Founder & CEO
info@aqrefx.com
1-866-827-7339

Related Files

AQREFX-Fact Sheet.pdf

SOURCE: AQRE Technologies

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764877/AQRE-Fx-Debuts-New-Trading-Challenge--AQRE-Encore-Empowering-Traders-to-Achieve-Financial-Success

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
