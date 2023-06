Drummond Company, Inc. and Its Subsidiary Twin Pines, LLC Have No Direct or Indirect Relationship With Twin Pines Minerals, LLC

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Drummond Company, Inc. would like to clarify that neither Twin Pines, LLC, nor any of Drummond Company, Inc.'s subsidiaries have any direct or indirect relationship with a company operating in Georgia and Alabama as Twin Pines Minerals, LLC or any of its executives. Drummond Company, Inc. is not involved in any way with any proposed project in Georgia, including the proposed Titanium operation near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

