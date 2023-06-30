Iliad: Completion of the sale of the 30% stake in On Tower Poland

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, June 30, 2023, 6:00 p.m.

Completion of the sale of the 30% stake in On Tower Poland

financial release

iliad S.A. announces the sale of its residual 30% stake in On Tower Poland ("OTP"), the company that manages the Group's passive mobile telecommunications infrastructure in Poland, to the Cellnex Group for PLN 2.3 billion, or approximately €510 million (before tax).

The sale follows the completion of the transaction consisting in the sale of 60% of OTP to the Cellnex Group on April 1, 2021, and a further sale (of 10% of OTP) on February 28, 2022. The 30% residual stake sold by the Group today was recorded in the balance sheet within "Assets held for sale".

About the iliad Group

Created in the early 1990s, the iliad Group is the inventor of the world's first triple-play box and has grown into a major European telecoms player, standing out for its innovative, straightforward and attractive offerings. The Group is the parent of Free in France, iliad in Italy and Play in Poland, has over 16,700 employees serving 46.5 million active subscribers at March 31, 2023, and generated €8.4 billion in revenues in 2022. In France, the Group is an integrated Fixed and Mobile Ultra-Fast Broadband operator and had 21.6 million retail subscribers at March 31, 2023 (14.4 million mobile subscribers and 7.2 million fixed subscribers). In Italy - where the Group launched its business in 2018 under the iliad brand, becoming the country's fourth mobile operator with 12% of market share - it had more than 9.8 million subscribers at March 31, 2023. In Poland, the Group became an integrated convergent operator after the acquisition of UPC Polska in 2022 and had more than 12.8 million mobile subscribers and more than 2 million fixed-line subscribers at March 31, 2023. With the acquisition of Play and UPC Polska in 2020 and 2022, respectively, the iliad Group has become Europe's sixth-largest operator by number of retail mobile subscribers (excluding M2M) and Fixed Internet.







Find out more at:

www.iliad.fr/en

Follow us on:

Twitter: @GroupeIliad

LinkedIn: Groupe iliad

Contacts: