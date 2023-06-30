Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2023 | 20:24
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Groupe Casino: Partnership proposal between Casino group and Prosol

Partnership proposal between Casino group and Prosol

Paris, 30 June 2023

Casino group and Prosol announce that they have entered into a memorandum of understanding relating to a major strategic partnership under which Prosol would implement its "Fresh" concept, which it has developed with success, in Casino's hypermarkets and supermarkets and certain stores under the Monoprix brand.

This partnership will leverage the Prosol Group's unrivalled expertise in fresh produce (fruit and vegetable, dairy and creamery products, fish, meat) to apply it in the ideal locations in which Casino group operates.

The Parties aim at entering into principle agreements to implement this partnership no later than 24 July 2023.

***

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Groupe Casino - Communications Director
Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - Tel : +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr
Laurent Poinsot - Tel : + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.