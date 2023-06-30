Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 01.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Montag letzte Einstiegschance? Große Meldung erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2023 | 22:12
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Overseas Group, Ltd.: Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $1.4 Million For the Three Months March 31, 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) ("AOG" or the "Company") today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $1.4 million, or $30.44 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $0.7 million, or $15.06 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Book value per weighted share at March 31, 2023 was $798.21, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $850.78 at March 31, 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $0.5 million from $5.1 million a year ago to $5.6 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.5 million from $3.3 million to $3.8 million and gross written premiums increased $25.8 million, moving from $108.1 million to $133.9 million. Quarter to Date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and overall economic recovery. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium remained constant at 64.0%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, operating expenses decreased $0.2 million from $3.0 million to $2.8 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
Assets
Investments:
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $125,823 $97,646
Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value - 2,708
Cash and cash equivalents 20,884 32,212
Restricted cash 3,965 3,968
Accrued investment income 774 455
Premiums receivable 114,782 94,704
Deferred insurance premiums 149,651 132,602
Reinsurance balances receivable, net 255,430 248,234
Deferred policy acquisition costs 4,855 4,029
Intangible assets 4,800 4,800
Goodwill 33,050 33,050
Other assets 4,940 3,978
Total Assets $718,954 $658,386
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Loss and loss expense reserve $256,497 $253,886
Deferred commission income 3,374 2,661
Unearned premiums 155,846 137,929
Ceded premium payable 108,022 88,117
Payable to general agents 7,553 5,469
Funds withheld 115,637 99,409
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15,709 16,499
Notes payable 18,021 18,021
Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300
Interest payable 496 464
Total Liabilities 681,455 622,755
Shareholders' Equity:
Common shares 4,698 4,698
Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,179
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (3,802) (4,240)
Retained deficit (158,029) (159,459)
Total Shareholders' Equity 32,046 30,178
Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries 5,453 5,453
Total Equity 37,499 35,631
Total Liabilities and Equity $718,954 $658,386
See Notes to March 31, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com



American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months ended March 31,
2023 2022
Revenues
Net premiums earned $5,588 $5,088
Fee income 3,825 3,295
Net investment income (expense) 162 (69)
Net realized gains (losses) on investments 412 (11)
Other income 28 841
Total revenues 10,015 9,144
Expenses
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 3,574 3,266
Acquisition expenses 1,759 1,698
Operating expenses 2,756 3,021
Interest expense 496 451
Total expenses 8,585 8,436
Pre-tax net profit / (loss) $1,430 $708
Income tax (expense) - -
Net profit / (loss) before dividends 1,430 708
Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary - -
Net profit / (loss) available to common shareholders $1,430 $708
Net profit / (loss) per common share:
Basic $30.44 $15.06
Diluted 30.44 15.06
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic 46,979 46,979
Diluted 46,979 46,979
See Notes to March 31, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com




Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.