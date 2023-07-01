Kwento Comics Takes San Diego Comic Con 2023 by Storm, Unveiling Graphic Novel and Exciting New Installments of 'The Mask of Haliya' Series

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2023 / Kwento Comics, the trailblazing Filipino-American comic book publisher, is proud to announce its first appearance at San Diego Comic Con 2023. With a captivating lineup of releases, including their debut graphic novel and the thrilling fourth and fifth issues of "The Mask of Haliya", Kwento Comics is set to leave a lasting impression on the convention and the wider comic book community.





Cover Art for "The Mask of Haliya" Issue #4, Graphic Novel, and Issue #5





As the world's largest gathering of comic book enthusiasts, industry professionals, and pop culture aficionados, San Diego Comic Con serves as the ultimate platform for Kwento Comics to showcase their talent, creativity, and commitment to diversity and representation within the comic book industry.

Additionally, Kwento Comics will be unveiling issues 4 and 5 of their debut comic book series, "The Mask of Haliya." Set in the mystical realm of Filipino folklore, this thrilling series follows the epic journey of Marisol "Mari" Reyes as she confronts dark forces and unearths her true destiny. Among Kwento Comics' exciting releases is their debut graphic novel, a remarkable milestone for the company. It will feature all current issues and cover art of "The Mask of Haliya", along with a glossary.

"We are thrilled to be part of San Diego Comic Con 2023 and to unveil our first graphic novel alongside the latest installments of 'The Mask of Haliya' series," said Cecilia Lim, the visionary founder and CEO of Kwento Comics. "Our team has poured their hearts and souls into these projects, and we are excited to share our passion for storytelling and representation with fans, readers, and industry professionals at this incredible event." Lim will also be participating in the "HALO HALO: A Scoop of Filipino American Voices in Comics" Panel, which will take place at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina in Room Grand 12 on Saturday, July 22 from 1-2pm.

With their unwavering commitment to diverse storytelling and authentic representation, Kwento Comics has been at the forefront of redefining the comic book landscape. Their presence at San Diego Comic Con 2023 promises to be a celebration of Filipino culture, creativity, and the power of storytelling to connect people from all walks of life.

Visit Kwento Comics at Booth Q-13 to witness their groundbreaking graphic novel and immerse yourself in the awe-inspiring world of "The Mask of Haliya." Follow Kwento Comics on social media and their official website for updates, exclusive content, and further announcements.

About Kwento Comics:

Kwento Comics is the first all-women, all-Asian comic book company highlighting Filipino and Asian mythology through the medium of graphic novels. Their stories aim to inspire young women everywhere as they follow our female heroines who learn to spark the warrior goddess within. For more information, visit www.kwentocomics.com.



Contact Information

Meriden Angeles

Head of Marketing, Kwento Comics

hello@kwentocomics.com



SOURCE: Kwento Comics

