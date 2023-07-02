Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 02.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
News im Fokus: NuGen beliefert erstmals Großbritannien
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 632305 | ISIN: AT0000730007 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ2
Tradegate
30.06.23
19:26 Uhr
51,40 Euro
+0,20
+0,39 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANDRITZ AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,9551,3001.07.
50,9551,4530.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANDRITZ
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANDRITZ AG51,40+0,39 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.