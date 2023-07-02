Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Sheffield Forgemasters, England, to supply seven new car bottom furnaces for UK's largest open die forge. The supply comprises three forging and four heat treatment furnaces for Sheffield Forgemasters' planned 13,000 tonne forging line. Steve Marshall, Manufacturing Transformation Director at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: "The challenge of finding a company with the capability of delivering such large furnaces in the timeframe that we are working to has been substantial. Andritz demonstrated an ability to work with us on the scope and delivery of the seven major furnaces, crucial to bringing our new forging line into operation."Andritz: weekly performance: 3.17% (From the 21st Austria ...

