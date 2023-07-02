Verbund: Austrian based utility company Verbund has newly founded Verbund Green Hydrogen GmbH and is thus taking a further step towards business development and the establishment of a hydrogen economy. The company is working on building an extensive value chain to import large quantities of green hydrogen from neighboring regions in the long term. The first agreements have already been concluded with international partners.Verbund: weekly performance: 5.76% Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from DS Smith to supply a complete stock preparation line and an innovative reject treatment system for the mill in Porcari that produces new packaging papers from 100% recycled paper. The stock preparation line includes Europe's largest FibreFlow drum ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...