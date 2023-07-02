UBM: After the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung moved in as the tenant at the end of 2022, the new F.A.Z. headquarters has now been transferred to the owner, HanseMerkur Grundvermögen, which has secured the property for one of its investment vehicles. The final purchase price totalled approximately €198m. The F.A.Z. Tower was developed by UBM Development (75%) together with Paulus Immobiliengruppe (25%).UBM: weekly performance: -0.76% DO & CO: The supervisory board of catering company DO & CO has resolved to expand the Executive Board to 4 members by the end of August 2023, at the latest. Gottfried Neumeister is leaving the Executive Board at his own request at the end of his term of office on 30 June 2023 but will, as an advisor, remain closely associated with the ...

