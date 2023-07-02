Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 02.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
News im Fokus: NuGen beliefert erstmals Großbritannien
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.07.2023 | 17:26
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chains Online Services Ltd: Chains.com Secures License to Operate in Poland, Continues Expansion Into European Markets

WARSAW, POLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2023 / Chains.com, a leading multi-chain cryptocurrency platform with more than 500,000 users worldwide, has announced it has obtained a license to operate in Poland. This milestone will enable Chains.com to process, store, and convert cryptocurrency within the country and in other jurisdictions in the EU.

Chains Online Services Ltd, Sunday, July 2, 2023, Press release picture

The announcement marks a significant step for Chains.com as it continues to broaden its footprint in the European market. The license, facilitated by Porat Group, solidifies Chains.com's commitment to adhering to local regulations and providing secure, reliable cryptocurrency services to its growing user base.

CEO of Chains.com, Anderson McCutcheon, commented on this important development, "Securing the license in Poland not only allows us to expand our services but also affirms our commitment to operating within a secure and regulated environment. This is a substantial win for both Chains.com and our users, as it provides us the opportunity to deliver our multi-chain cryptocurrency platform to the dynamic EU market."

The Porat Group, an international law firm known for facilitating the setting up of new companies and securing necessary licenses, assisted Chains.com in the process. They were instrumental in ensuring the company meets all the legal and compliance requirements necessary to operate within Poland.

As Chains.com expands its operations in Europe, it assures its users of its commitment to providing a safe, secure, and reliable platform for processing, storing, and converting cryptocurrency.

About Chains.com

Chains.com is a leading multi-chain cryptocurrency platform with a user base exceeding 500,000 worldwide. With the mission of making cryptocurrency more accessible, Chains.com currently offers state-of-the-art Launchpad and Staking products and will be expanding its selection of services in the near future.

Media Contact:

Daria Kuznetsova
daria@chains.com

SOURCE: Chains Online Services Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765144/Chainscom-Secures-License-to-Operate-in-Poland-Continues-Expansion-Into-European-Markets

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.