Global Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market to Surpass USD 259.84 Bn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market Segments - By Components, Solutions, Industries, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 133.04 Bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD259.84 Bn at a CAGR of 4% by 2031.
Key Players Covered
- Honeywell International Inc
- Yaskawa America, Inc.
- KUKA AG
- Infineon Technologies AG
- ABB
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- OMRON Corporation
- Roboze S.p.A.
- Azbil Corporation.
- SEIKO EPSON CORP
The report covers data on market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.
Key Takeaways:
- Industrial control & factory automation refers to the use of control systems, including robots and computers to replace human beings in an industry.
- Increasing government initiatives toward industrial automation and rising demand for safety compliance automation solutions are expected to boost the market.
- The industrial 3D printing segment is anticipated to dominate the market, owing to the increasing adoption in the aerospace, automotive, and military sectors.
- The discrete industries segment is projected to hold a major market share, owing to the growing acceptance of industrial control and factory automation systems for remote monitoring and getting insights into daily inventory.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market due to the high usage of automation technologies across industries.
Segments Covered
Components
- Industrial Sensors
- Industrial Robots
- Machine Vision
- Control valves
- Industrial PC
- Control Devices
- Field Instrument
- Industrial 3D Printing
- Human-machine Interface
Solutions
- Distributed Control System (DCS)
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
- Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
- Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)
- Plant Asset Management (PAM)
- Functional Safety
Industries
- Process Industries
- Discrete Industries
Region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
