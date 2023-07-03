Anzeige
Montag, 03.07.2023
News im Fokus: NuGen beliefert erstmals Großbritannien
PR Newswire
03.07.2023 | 03:06
169 Leser
Global Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market to Surpass USD 259.84 Bn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market Segments - By Components, Solutions, Industries, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 133.04 Bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD259.84 Bn at a CAGR of 4% by 2031.

Growth Market Reports Logo


Key Players Covered

  • Honeywell International Inc
  • Yaskawa America, Inc.
  • KUKA AG
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • ABB
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • OMRON Corporation
  • Roboze S.p.A.
  • Azbil Corporation.
  • SEIKO EPSON CORP

The report covers data on market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

  • Industrial control & factory automation refers to the use of control systems, including robots and computers to replace human beings in an industry.
  • Increasing government initiatives toward industrial automation and rising demand for safety compliance automation solutions are expected to boost the market.
  • The industrial 3D printing segment is anticipated to dominate the market, owing to the increasing adoption in the aerospace, automotive, and military sectors.
  • The discrete industries segment is projected to hold a major market share, owing to the growing acceptance of industrial control and factory automation systems for remote monitoring and getting insights into daily inventory.
  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market due to the high usage of automation technologies across industries.

Segments Covered

Components

  • Industrial Sensors
  • Industrial Robots
  • Machine Vision
  • Control valves
  • Industrial PC
  • Control Devices
  • Field Instrument
  • Industrial 3D Printing
  • Human-machine Interface

Solutions

  • Distributed Control System (DCS)
  • Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
  • Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
  • Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
  • Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)
  • Plant Asset Management (PAM)
  • Functional Safety

Industries

  • Process Industries
  • Discrete Industries

Region

  • Asia Pacific
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa

Contact:
Phone: +1 909 414 1393
Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com
Web: https://growthmarketreports.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

