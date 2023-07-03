Global Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market to Surpass USD 259.84 Bn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market Segments - By Components, Solutions, Industries, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 133.04 Bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD259.84 Bn at a CAGR of 4% by 2031.



Key Players Covered

Honeywell International Inc

Yaskawa America, Inc.

KUKA AG

Infineon Technologies AG

ABB

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Roboze S.p.A.

Azbil Corporation.

SEIKO EPSON CORP

The report covers data on market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

Industrial control & factory automation refers to the use of control systems, including robots and computers to replace human beings in an industry.

Increasing government initiatives toward industrial automation and rising demand for safety compliance automation solutions are expected to boost the market.

The industrial 3D printing segment is anticipated to dominate the market, owing to the increasing adoption in the aerospace, automotive, and military sectors.

segment is anticipated to dominate the market, owing to the increasing adoption in the aerospace, automotive, and military sectors. The discrete industries segment is projected to hold a major market share, owing to the growing acceptance of industrial control and factory automation systems for remote monitoring and getting insights into daily inventory.

segment is projected to hold a major market share, owing to the growing acceptance of industrial control and factory automation systems for remote monitoring and getting insights into daily inventory. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market due to the high usage of automation technologies across industries.

Segments Covered

Components

Industrial Sensors

Industrial Robots

Machine Vision

Control valves

Industrial PC

Control Devices

Field Instrument

Industrial 3D Printing

Human-machine Interface

Solutions

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)

Plant Asset Management (PAM)

Functional Safety

Industries

Process Industries

Discrete Industries

Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

