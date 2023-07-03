-Tinaba is the first major fintech service provider in Europe to integrate Alipay+ for online and offline payments to accelerate its global expansion;

-The service is already active in South Korea and Malaysia. In the following weeks, the service will be extended to Australia and Qatar, and is expected to expand further in the coming months to other Asian nations with the goal of covering the entire continent;

-Thanks to the agreement, it will be possible for Tinaba customers to pay at more than 2.5 million merchant locations in Asia directly with the Tinaba app

Tinaba has signed a groundbreaking partnership deal with Alipay+ to become its latest digital payment partner, allowing its customers direct access to more than 2.5 million Alipay+ supported stores.

Tinaba is the first European bank-affiliated mobile wallet, and the only one in Italy, which has partnered with Alipay+, thus enabling its customers to make payments in euros and in their own language in Asia directly, from the Tinaba app.

Italian travelers who are Tinaba customers are now able to make cross-border payments via QR code at Alipay+ partner merchants, both in South Korea thanks to the support of Kakao Pay and in Malaysia. From the beginning of July, the service will also be extended through Alipay+ solutions in Australia and Qatar, with further extensions in more Asian nations and other markets around the world, with a goal to cover the entire Asia continent.

Through simple integration, Alipay+ provides a suite of global and unified digital payment solutions, as well as marketing tools, to connect merchants with multiple e-wallets, banking apps, and other digital payment methods from different countries.

Introduced by Ant Group, Alipay+ has a global coverage that enables millions of merchants to connect with more than 1 billion mobile-savvy consumers, who are guaranteed a smooth and secure payment experience with access to promotions, benefits, and services from merchants around the world.

The integration of Alipay+ is one more piece of the already extensive partnerships between Ant Group, Tinaba, and Banca Profilo as acquirers, which began in 2019. Currently, Chinese tourists can make payments and get promotions with Alipay at thousands of Italian stores, restaurants, in cabs, and at tourist attractions in Italy. The partnership, which is also expanding in Italy, is a payments ecosystem with a unique experience without language and currency barriers. The seamless experience is now being extended to other Asian travellers under the collaboration between Alipay+ and Tinaba.

Matteo Arpe, President of TINABA commented: "The further expansion of our historic partnership with Alipay allows Tinaba customers to travel around the world and pay with their cell phones safely and in their own language without worrying about cash and foreign exchange anymore. We are especially proud because we are the first European operator with this unique technological offering, through the union of the typically Western credit card payment network with the Eastern one based on QR Code technology offering our customers, even very young ones, the possibility to move around the world safely just with their cell phones."

"By expanding our partnership with Tinaba, we look forward to better connecting Italian and European tourists to Asian markets, offering a great exchange rate, along with digital services and promotions through the power and simplicity of QR code payments. We appreciate Tinaba's innovative and forward-thinking business philosophy of helping banks keep up with the latest in mobile fintech, and we believe that Banca Profilo can support their growth with a comprehensive offering designed for mobile customers," said Guoming Cheng, general manager of Ant Group in Europe and the Middle East.

Shin Won-Keun, the CEO of Kakao Pay, said "Kakao Pay will actively support Italian tourists visiting Korea to pay with Tinaba at Kakao Pay's affiliated stores even if they have only one mobile phone without exchanging money." And he also added that "We will try to provide the most convenient experience for Korean and Italian users with the innovative payment services of Kakao Pay and Tinaba."

About TINABA

Tinaba is an innovative fintech company that seamlessly integrates with traditional banks, offering comprehensive neo-banking services in compliance with ECB regulations. Our app-based platform provides a range of features, including social money sharing, charity and crowdfunding, advanced banking products like robo-advisory and inflation-linked deposit accounts, diverse payment options including cards and QR codes (including Alipay+), crypto investments with full KYC, and an insurance program.

About Alipay+

Alipay+ offers unified global mobile payment and marketing solutions that connect merchants with multiple e-wallets and payment methods from different countries and regions by collaborating with global partners. Consumers can conveniently use their preferred local payment methods while transacting seamlessly in a different market and be able to enjoy marketing offers by the merchants through Alipay+. Alipay+ is developed by Ant Group, the owner and operator of Alipay, one of the world's leading digital open platforms.

