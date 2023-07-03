

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to 6-day highs of 1.7749 against the euro and 88.89 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.7765 and 88.51, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to 5-day highs of 0.6146 and 1.0826 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6135 and 1.0845, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.74 against the euro, 90.00 against the yen, 0.65 against the greenback and 1.05 against the aussie.



