TwentyThree ApS: TwentyThree redefines the video space with the world's first all-in-one product to enable video everywhere in a company

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TwentyThree today announced a major leap forward in video as the first global player to combine the three categories of video tools - Video Marketing Platform, Personal Video, and Webinars - into the world's first all-in-one product for video. The company also unveiled several powerful new features including Spots - a revolutionary new way to manage video on websites.



Since its launch in 2009, TwentyThree's mission has been to enable people to do video. A series of pioneering innovations - including coining the term 'Video Marketing Platform', launching the first personal video tool for organizations, and the first second generation webinar tool - have put the power of video in the hands of more people than ever.

Now, with the launch of the new TwentyThree, the company is unveiling the first truly all-in-one platform that enables video everywhere in a company.

Co-founder and CEO Thomas Madsen-Mygdal says the new TwentyThree is a natural next step in the product's evolution: "We're moving into a video-first world where the old broadcast and one-to-many paradigms are fading. The challenge for companies is to enable all their people to be able to do video and to move as many touchpoints as possible to be video-based."

"Today we're removing the barriers and complexity of video tools by bringing all of our products into a simple all-in-one platform that everybody in a company can use. The next era in video is one where everybody can create, manage and share video as easily as they send an email. And that's what the New TwentyThree does."

Enabling Video for the Many, and Not Just the Few

The new TwentyThree features several new and upgraded tools that unlock the power of video for people everywhere in a company. They include Video Library, the solution to the age-old problem of team-members having limited or no access to company videos. WebinarTray, a major breakthrough in how people will plan and produce webinars. And WebinarTemplates, a way to scale your company's webinar output by removing the need to start from scratch every time.

A Home for Everything Video

The upgraded TwentyThree is now a one-stop-shop for all video products, opening up the possibility of powerful new synergies between team members and with your content. The new User Interface gives everybody on the team the same overview and makes it easy to create new videos and webinars. The Activity Row provides a common overview of a company's video activities, keeping everyone updated while Tasks makes it easy to collaborate.

With Add-To, users can move videos between product pillars. For instance, a video recorded with Personal can easily be added to a webinar and vice versa.

The new TwentyThree is leaning into the power of AI with the new Transcriptions feature. All your new videos are automatically transcribed in their native language. With a few clicks you can translate into other languages and easily check the translation. And with the powerful Global Search you can even search within the content of the video.

Video at Every Touchpoint

To realise the full power of video, marketers need to be able to use it throughout the customer journey.

The game-changing Spots features makes video-first websites a reality. Instead of copying a code every time you want to put video on your website, now users can just create once and manage forever. Videos can be added, changed and reordered in just a couple of clicks, without needing to leave the website.

The world's first personal video product for organizations just got even more accessible thanks to the new universal Create button. Users can hit the button from anywhere in the product to record a video.

The New TwentyThree, TwentyThree, is available today.

About TwentyThree

Born and still headquartered in Copenhagen, TwentyThree is the only European player in the quickly growing Video Marketing Platform category. Every day, more and more of the world's best webinar program managers, video producers, and video marketers upgrade to TwentyThree to Get Real with Video.

With the market's most-loved webinar tool, simple but powerful ways of hosting and managing videos on your site, gathering leads, analyzing your videos' performance and much more, we make it easy for companies to become truly video-driven.

