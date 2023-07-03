

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House of Raeford is recalling around 76,961 pounds of Foster Farms brand corn dog products citing possible spoilage, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall includes 1.83-lb. resealable bag containing 'Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite-Sized Chicken Franks Dipped In Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor' with lot codes 123114 and 223114 and best if used by date of 4/23/24.



The product subject to recall bears the establishment number 'P- 9136'. The mini chicken corn dogs were produced on April 24, and shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The recall was initiated after the Nesmith, South Carolina-based firm notified FSIS that it received consumer complaints about the product having an odor, off appearance, and unpleasant taste.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers.



Concerned consumers are asked to contact a healthcare provider. Consumers are also urged to throw away the recalled products or return to the place of purchase.



Canada-based BCI Foods Inc. called back around 13,561 pounds of chicken noodle soup products that were imported from Canada, but not presented for FSIS import reinspection.



Conagra Brands Inc. in mid June recalled around 2,717 pounds of frozen beef shepherd's pie products citing possible contamination with extraneous materials specifically clear, flexible plastic.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



