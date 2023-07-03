Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. The numbers of proxy votes for each resolution submitted prior to the meeting are presented below.

Proxy Voting Results

Ordinary Resolutions Votes for % of votes cast for Votes Against % of votes cast against Total votes cast Total votes cast as % of ISC (1) Votes with-held (2) 1. To adopt the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts? 187,231,295 99.86 260,529 0.14 187,491,824 16.42 4,905,675 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy? 175,511,893 91.34 16,644,001 8.66 192,155,894 16.83 241,605 3. To re-appoint Peter Redmond as Director 161,957,826 86.38 25,531,232 13.62 187,489,058 16.42 4,908,441 4. To re-appoint Alexis Sandler as Director 175,078,447 93.44 12,285,451 6.56 187,363,898 16.41 5,033,601 5. To re-appoint Dr Vladislav Sandler as Director 175,160,284 93.49 12,203,614 6.51 187,363,898 16.41 5,033,601 6. To reappoint the Company's auditor 185,776,647 99.09 1,715,177 0.91 187,491,824 16.42 4,905,675 7.? To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration? 176,309,143 94.04 11,179,915 5.96 187,489,058 16.42% 4,908,441 8. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities? 170,229,487 90.79 17,259,571 9.21 187,489,058 16.42 4,908,441 Special Resolutions Votes for % of votes cast for Votes against % of votes cast against Total votes cast Total votes cast as % of ISC (1) Votes with-held (2) 9. To disapply pre-emption provisions? 156,025,169 89.79 17,751,132 10.21 173,776,301 15.22 18,621,198 10. To reduce the notice period for general meetings 171,582,521 91.51 15,909,303 8.49 187,491,824 16.42 4,905,675

(1) The Company's issued share capital ("ISC") on 28 June 2023, being the date on which members had to be entered in the register of members of the Company in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, was 1,141,999,321 ordinary shares.

(2) A 'vote withheld' in respect of any resolution is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against it.

A copy of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

