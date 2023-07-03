EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information



03.07.2023

BP p.l.c. Transaction in Own Shares BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 30 June 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 1,104,635 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 May 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below: London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 0 245,474 859,161 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 0.00 463.30 463.25 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 0.00 458.20 457.40 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 0.00 460.9255 460.8629

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting. The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme. Further enquiries: bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000 Schedule of Purchases Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591) Aggregate information: Venue Volume-weighted

average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 0 0 Cboe (UK)/BXE 460.9255 245,474 Cboe (UK)/CXE 460.8629 859,161

Individual transactions: To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6407E_1-2023-6-30.pdf This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



