Montag, 03.07.2023
News im Fokus: NuGen beliefert erstmals Großbritannien
WKN: A2JR3A | ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XP
Tradegate
03.07.23
09:01 Uhr
0,136 Euro
-0,006
-3,96 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
03.07.2023 | 08:02
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Argo Blockchain plc, (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting held on Friday, 30 June 2023.

A poll was held on each of the resolutions in which Resolutions 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 8, 9 and 11 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The results of the poll were as follows:

Resolutions

For

Against

Total Votes

% of ISC Voted

Votes Withheld

Votes

%

Votes

%

Ordinary Resolutions

1.

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts

30,063,037

99.50%

151,523

0.50%

30,214,560

6.32%

180,178

2.

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

14,602,779

48.55%

15,473,222

51.45%

30,076,001

6.29%

318,737

3.

To re-appoint Matthew Shaw as a director of the Company

19,727,033

77.30%

5,791,631

22.70%

25,518,664

5.34%

4,876,074

4.

To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn as auditors of the Company

29,641,061

98.65%

406,662

1.35%

30,047,723

6.29%

347,015

5.

To authorise the directors to determine the auditor's

remuneration

29,305,188

97.63%

710,021

2.37%

30,015,209

6.28%

379,529

6.

Authority to allot shares

28,245,144

93.86%

1,848,616

6.14%

30,093,760

6.30%

300,978

7.

Authority to allot further shares

20,686,449

68.84%

9,363,771

31.16%

30,050,220

6.29%

344,518

Special Resolutions

8.

General authority to disapply pre-emption rights

28,386,295

94.68%

1,595,215

5.32%

29,981,510

6.27%

413,228

9.

Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights

28,489,337

95.07%

1,476,616

4.93%

29,965,953

6.27%

428,785

10.

Additional/Further authority to disapply pre-emption rights

20,740,850

69.31%

9,185,919

30.69%

29,926,769

6.26%

467,969

11.

Notice of general meetings

29,576,772

98.29%

514,362

1.71%

30,091,134

6.30%

303,604

While most of the proposed resolutions were passed, we note that resolutions 2 and 10 did not receive the necessary majority. The Company also notes the votes against resolution 3. The Company values transparent dialogue with all shareholders and will seek to consult and engage with them to better understand the reasons behind these votes.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain


Investor Relations

ir@argoblockchain.com

finnCap Ltd


Corporate Finance

Jonny Franklin-Adams

Seamus Fricker

Joint Corporate Broker

Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities


Joint Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations


Salamander Davoudi

Emma Valgimigli

Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco

Nasser Al-Sayed

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765214/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Result-of-Annual-General-Meeting

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
