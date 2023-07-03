Capita Plc - Statement re Extension of Revolving Credit Facility

3 July 2023

Capita plc (the 'Company')

Extension of Revolving Credit Facility

The Company announces that it has extended the maturity of its Revolving Credit Facility (the "RCF") out to 31 December 2026. This is a 28-month extension of the maturity date from the original expiry of 31 August 2024.

The available facility is for £284m reducing to £250m by 1 January 2025.

The RCF has been arranged by seven lenders comprising: two new banking partners in the lending syndicate, Standard Chartered Bank and Bank of China Ltd, London Branch; and five existing lenders - Barclays Bank PLC; Lloyds Bank plc; National Westminster Bank plc; Citibank, N.A., London Branch; and ING Bank N.V., London Branch.

The original terms of the facility are substantially unchanged.

Barclays Bank PLC acted as Coordinator for the transaction.

