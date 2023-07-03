Capita Plc - Statement re Extension of Revolving Credit Facility
Capita plc (the 'Company')
Extension of Revolving Credit Facility
The Company announces that it has extended the maturity of its Revolving Credit Facility (the "RCF") out to 31 December 2026. This is a 28-month extension of the maturity date from the original expiry of 31 August 2024.
The available facility is for £284m reducing to £250m by 1 January 2025.
The RCF has been arranged by seven lenders comprising: two new banking partners in the lending syndicate, Standard Chartered Bank and Bank of China Ltd, London Branch; and five existing lenders - Barclays Bank PLC; Lloyds Bank plc; National Westminster Bank plc; Citibank, N.A., London Branch; and ING Bank N.V., London Branch.
The original terms of the facility are substantially unchanged.
Barclays Bank PLC acted as Coordinator for the transaction.
For more information, please contact:
Investor enquiries
Helen Parris
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk
Stephanie Little
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: 07541 622838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk
Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk
About Capita plc
Capita is a leading provider of business process services, driven by data, technology and people. We are a purpose-led, responsible organisation. Every day our 50,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com