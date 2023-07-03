Marula Mining Plc - Delay to the publication of audited accounts & Temporary suspension

Marula Mining PLC

3 July 2023

Delay to the publication of audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) an African focused mining and development company, announces a delay to the completion and publication of its audited accounts for the year to 31 December 2022. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 5.1 of the AQSE Growth Market Rules, the Company has requested a temporary suspension of trading in its shares with effect from 08:00 today (3 July 2023).

The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to publish its final results shortly, following which trading in its shares will be restored. A further announcement will be made in due course.

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine in South Africa, Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia and Kinusi Copper Mine, Bagamoyo Graphite Project and Nyorinyori Graphite Project in Tanzania. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy.

Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on AIM, the market operated by the London Stock Exchange Group plc, Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange and South Africa's Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

