Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 30

Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 30-06-2023 was:

526.99p

The above net asset value was calculated on a "cum" income basis in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.