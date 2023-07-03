Base Resources Limited - Kwale East exploration drilling update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
AIM and Media Release
3 July 2023
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Kwale East exploration drilling update
Key Points
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) is pleased to release initial assay results from the first phase of scout auger drilling at its Kwale East exploration project (Kwale East) in Kwale County, Kenya (Phase 1).
Kwale East is located within Prospecting Licence 2018/0119 and is the eastern expression of a large, mineralised Plio-Pleistocene dune system also covering the Kwale Central, South and North Dunes and the Bumamani deposit. Kwale East is located to the immediate east of the Company's Kwale Operations, with distances from Kwale Operations' processing facilities ranging from 2 to 6 km - refer to Figure 1. Kwale East's close proximity to Kwale Operations' infrastructure makes it a near-term mine life extension opportunity.
Details about exploration activities
Exploration at Kwale East started in 2015 when a regional mapping exercise and desktop geological, geographical and geomorphological investigations of the mineral potential of the late Pliocene sediments were carried out.
Historical geophysical surveys were reviewed but found to be insufficiently resolved. Consequently, a new airborne survey was commissioned to cover the southern coastal plain, from Mombasa to the Tanzanian border, as aeromagnetic and radiometric surveys are known to be effective tools for exploration of strand and dune deposits. Scout drilling targets were subsequently identified from coincident geophysical anomalism and compelling geomorphological features.
In 2018, a 400m north by 100m east scout air core drilling program was completed in the northern part of Kwale East and 123 holes for 1,851.5m were drilled, with no significant continuous mineralisation intersected. This program did not extend over other portions of Kwale East, as landowner consents for those areas were not forthcoming at that time.
Following a lengthy and concerted community engagement and sensitisation program, further landowner consents began to be obtained and a scout auger drilling program was commenced over other portions of Kwale East in October 2022. While landowner consents for large portions of Kwale East have been obtained, access to all targeted drilling areas is yet to be obtained. Land access is a particular challenge in Magaoni and Zigira, with access to approximately 35% of the targeted areas yet to be obtained. Based on drilling to date, the areas where access is yet to be obtained appear to cover highly prospective areas - refer to Figure 2. Focused community engagement seeking the remaining landowner consents is ongoing and remains positive.
The scout auger drilling was undertaken using the Company's own auger rigs and personnel and covered broad areas in order to establish mineralised trends for follow-up drilling with an air core rig in the second phase of the program. Drillhole spacing was fluid and dependant on land access. However, where blanket access was obtained either a 100m north-south x 100m east-west grid or a 100m north-south x 50m east-west grid was achieved, depending on landowner expectations. As at 27 June 2023, a total of 1,019 auger drill holes for 11,536.5m generating 7,691 samples, at a 1.5m downhole sample interval, have been analysed. A further 38 auger drill holes for 391m have been completed, with assays results pending. Refer to Figure 2 for the drill hole locations.
All assays were completed at the Kwale Operations laboratory.
Kwale East auger drilling activities
Results from Phase 1 drilling
Phase 1 assays confirmed the presence of HM within the different mineralised geological domains, with a peak drill hole grade of 6.3% HM, as well as a high value mineral assemblage.
Three targets - Magaoni, Masindeni and Zigira - were identified for follow-up drilling in phase 2 - refer to Figure 2 for the location of these targeted areas. The considerations for target identification were grade tenor (assuming a 1% HM economic cut-off grade), as well as reasonable lateral and downhole continuity in mineralisation.
Drill logging identified four primary geological domains. These are described below, also refer to Figure 3 for a type section by geological domain, Figure 4.1 for a plan view of the drill hole sections and Figures 4.2 to 4.21 for specific cross sections across each of the Magaoni, Masindeni and Zigira target areas.
- Ore Zone 1 - Reddish-brown dunal sands, comprising approximately 60% of the project volume, with thicknesses of up to 18m. This zone also has the highest HM grades. Geologically referred to as the Margarini Formation, it is ubiquitous in the highland areas of the south-east Kenya and northern Tanzanian coast and is thought to have been deposited as coastal dunes under conditions of intense aridification and erosion.
- Ore Zone 4 - Ore Zone 4 lies below Ore Zone 1 and has a distinct geological contact believed to represent a palaeo-surface. Ore Zone 4 is often dominated by clayey-sands and variable laterisation and HM concentration is generally reduced. The occurrence of this layer is usually not correlated with a change in the colour of sand and it may also occur at the contact with the basement. Ore Zone 4 has been domained separately to Ore Zone 1, as the quality of mineralisation is generally poorer than Ore Zone 1.
- Ore Zone 20 - Ore Zone 20 is a low-slime paleo-beach sand unit representing the Pleistocene marine-cut platform between the 40-60m RL. This marine transgression likely reworked the existing deposits, locally concentrating them into high-grade deposits. The wave action also likely winnowed out the lighter heavy minerals like Kyanite, Garnet and Tourmaline and upgraded the ilmenite product by leaching out iron.
- Basement - The basement at Kwale East is a poorly-sorted, weathered, clay, clay sand and sand. Further to the east, a coralline limestone basement is typically encountered. Grainsize range from clay to pebbles. It is variably coloured in hues of red, grey and cream and carries a background concentration of HM. It shows a poor mineral assemblage with an increased incidence of Garnet and Kyanite. There is localised induration at the upper contact and intersection of white sand and clay is common.
The three Ore Zones have demonstrated economic potential following encouraging initial HM assay results. Analysis also indicates high value mineral assemblages, with average ilmenite of 52%, rutile of 18% and zircon of 10% of the heavy mineral content. That said, the generally shallow thickness of Ore Zone 20 may limit the tonnage potential and development where it is the primary host material. There are also some high-slime areas in Magaoni and Masindeni which may limit development potential due to slime tails disposal constraints.
Notable auger drill hole intercepts from surface across all the Ore Zones from each of the target areas are set out below.
Magaoni:
- MH183 13.5m at 3.9% HM
- KE693 13.5m at 3.5% HM
- MH181 15m at 3.4% HM
- KE804 18m at 2.5% HM
Zigira:
- KE464 7.5m at 6.3% HM
- KE568 7.5m at 4.5% HM
- KE392 9m at 4.3% HM
- KE461 10.5m at 2.5% HM
Masindeni:
- NE063 12m at 2.1% HM
- NE030 10.5m at 2.1% HM
- NE067 13.5m at 1.6% HM
For further details about the Phase 1 exploration results, refer to the Appendices to this announcement, comprising a table of assay results for all drill holes exceeding an average grade of 1% HM (refer to Appendix 1) and the information provided for the purposes of Sections 1 and 2 of Table 1 of the JORC Code (refer to Appendix 2). A glossary of key terms used in this announcement is also contained below.
Phase 2 air core drilling and other planned activities
A phase 2 follow-up drill program is expected to commence in early July 2023 using an EVH 2100 air core rig (Phase 2) focusing on the three identified target areas and involve:
- drilling the remaining ~35% of the Magaoni and Zigira target areas that were not drilled in Phase 1 on a priority basis, as landowner consents are obtained;
- infill drilling to achieve 100m north by 50m east spacing; and
- twinning all Phase 1 auger holes with average HM grades of greater than 1% to enable better sample quality and allow drilling through to basement.
Issues with the Phase 1 auger method included coarser material being under-represented in samples, holes collapsing in wet ground and the possibility of sample contamination as the auger string is pulled from the ground. The auger drilling samples are not considered appropriate for resource estimation purposes, but have successfully delineated areas of interest for Phase 2 air core drilling.
As mentioned above, focused community engagement to secure exploration access to the remaining portions of the targeted areas is ongoing and remains positive.
Other planned activities to assist with assessment and determination of any Mineral Resources estimate are as follows:
- Extension of the LIDAR DTM survey at 2m spatial resolution to cover the eastern part of Kwale East.
- Undertaking microscopic heavy mineral logging to identify gross mineralogical changes and aid in creating robust geological boundaries.
- Collecting large samples from test pits for bulk metallurgical and processing test work.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Kwale East exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Edwin Owino. Mr. Owino is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Owino is employed by Base Resources' wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Titanium. Mr. Owino holds equity securities in Base Resources, and is entitled to participate in Base Resources' long-term incentive plan and receive equity securities under that plan. Details about that plan are included in Base Resources' 2022 Annual Report. Mr. Owino has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies. Mr. Owino has reviewed this announcement and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the Kwale East exploration results and the supporting information in the form and context in which the relevant information appears.
Figure 1: Kwale East Project location
Figure 2: Kwale East Project drilling location
Figure 3: Type section for Kwale East, 12,200 North showing relationships between geological domains - x10 vertical exaggeration
Figure 4.1: Plan view of the Kwale East drill hole sections (local grid transformation)
Figure 4.2: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 11,2000N Magaoni
Figure 4.3: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 11,4000N Magaoni
Figure 4.4: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 11,550N Magaoni
Figure 4.5: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 11,750N Magaoni
Figure 4.6: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 11,850N Magaoni
Figure 4.7: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 11,950N Magaoni
Figure 4.8: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,050N Magaoni
Figure 4.9: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,250N Magaoni
Figure 4.10: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,350N Magaoni
Figure 4.11: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,450N Magaoni
Figure 4.12: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,550N Magaoni
Figure 4.13: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,650N Magaoni
Figure 4.14: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,750N Magaoni
Figure 4.15: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,850N Magaoni
Figure 4.16: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,950N Magaoni
Figure 4.17: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 13,750N Zigira
Figure 4.18: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 13,950N Zigira
Figure 4.19: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 14,050N Zigira
Figure 4.20: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 14,150N Zigira
Figure 4.21: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 14,650N Masindeni
Appendix 1
Table 1: Kwale East drill hole table. All drill holes have dip of -90 degrees and azimuth of 0 degrees (i.e vertical).
Local coordinates given to allow cross reference to cross sections, which are named after Local_Y. The table is sorted by a rounded Local_Y and then by Local_X. The reported intervals are combined Ore Zones averaged from the surface with a minimum 3m thickness that exceed 1% HM. The reason for averaging from the surface is that the hydraulic mining method, which would likely be employed if any of this material were to be mined, results in the blending of the various Ore Zones.
Hole_ID
Arc60_X
Arc60_Y
Local_X
Local_Y
DTM_Z
From
To
Interval
Avg_HM
Avg_Slime
Avg_OS
MH022
552,075
9,514,641
5,398
10,999
35
0
3
3
1.1
17.8
1.7
MH003
552,071
|
9,514,786
5,296
11,103
38
0
4.5
4.5
1.1
17.2
1.5
MH018
552,144
9,514,716
5,398
11,101
36
0
3
3
1.1
4.6
2.1
MH024
552,137
9,514,855
5,299
11,199
43
0
3
3
1.1
27.4
1.7
MH002
552,211
9,514,790
5,397
11,201
37
0
3
3
1.1
15.4
1.5
GN060
551,466
9,515,746
4,201
11,402
57
0
9
9
1.4
39.5
-
GN061
551,504
9,515,713
4,252
11,403
57
0
9
9
1.5
30.0
2.6
GN062
551,540
9,515,679
4,301
11,403
53
0
9
9
1.1
20.9
1.2
GN059
551,534
9,515,891
4,154
11,555
58
0
7.5
7.5
1.2
40.6
-
GN058
551,566
9,515,852
4,203
11,548
62
0
10.5
10.5
1.3
28.0
-
GN057
551,608
9,515,820
4,256
11,552
58
0
7.5
7.5
1.6
26.4
-
GN055
551,642
9,515,789
4,302
11,553
53
0
7.5
7.5
1.1
21.6
0.8
MH317
551,294
9,516,375
3,650
11,750
56
0
3
3
2.0
27.5
1.4
MH314
551,367
9,516,308
3,749
11,750
63
0
3
3
1.5
38.3
4.5
MH313
551,405
9,516,274
3,801
11,750
63
0
3
3
1.5
47.6
3.1
KE864
551,518
9,516,172
3,952
11,751
55
0
3
3
1.4
36.0
1.6
KE863
551,553
9,516,139
4,000
11,750
49
0
9
9
1.3
26.6
1.4
GN083
551,667
9,516,036
4,154
11,752
60
0
6
6
2.2
35.1
0.9
GN072
551,702
9,516,000
4,204
11,749
64
0
13.5
13.5
2.0
23.5
1.8
GN071
551,737
9,515,968
4,251
11,749
61
0
12
12
2.1
23.5
1.5
GN065
551,776
9,515,934
4,303
11,750
56
0
7.5
7.5
1.4
26.1
1.5
GN089
552,066
9,515,667
4,697
11,749
48
0
3
3
1.1
18.7
1.3
GN090
552,103
9,515,631
4,749
11,748
46
0
3
3
1.1
21.9
0.9
MH046
552,765
9,515,096
5,598
11,801
39
0
6
6
1.0
7.0
2.9
MH321
551,288
9,516,516
3,550
11,850
57
0
4.5
4.5
1.1
4.7
1.5
MH316
551,363
9,516,449
3,651
11,850
73
0
6
6
1.3
41.4
1.1
KE862
551,398
9,516,415
3,700
11,849
73
0
10.5
10.5
1.2
27.3
2.6
KE861
551,436
9,516,381
3,750
11,850
72
0
12
12
2.4
31.0
2.5
KE790
551,472
9,516,347
3,800
11,850
69
0
10.5
10.5
1.4
25.2
3.0
KE789
551,509
9,516,314
3,850
11,850
67
0
7.5
7.5
1.2
29.7
1.1
KE719
551,546
9,516,280
3,900
11,850
69
0
7.5
7.5
1.1
28.3
1.7
KE720
551,583
9,516,246
3,950
11,850
67
0
9
9
1.0
28.4
2.2
MH319
551,621
9,516,212
4,001
11,850
62
0
4.5
4.5
1.3
37.9
1.5
MH320
551,656
9,516,178
4,050
11,850
55
0
6
6
1.2
8.6
1.4
KE718
551,393
9,516,556
3,600
11,950
73
0
9
9
1.0
24.7
1.4
KE717
551,429
9,516,523
3,650
11,950
75
0
7.5
7.5
1.0
20.7
1.0
KE716
551,466
9,516,488
3,700
11,949
75
0
15
15
1.2
27.5
1.7
KE715
551,503
9,516,455
3,750
11,950
71
0
15
15
1.9
24.9
1.5
KE714
551,540
9,516,421
3,800
11,950
72
0
15
15
1.4
23.7
2.5
KE713
551,577
9,516,387
3,850
11,950
74
0
10.5
10.5
1.2
25.9
1.4
KE712
551,614
9,516,353
3,900
11,950
71
0
9
9
1.1
25.2
1.2
MH182
551,651
9,516,319
3,950
11,950
67
0
9
9
1.1
28.6
1.6
MH185
551,688
9,516,286
4,000
11,950
64
0
6
6
1.8
33.8
3.8
MH180
551,724
9,516,252
4,050
11,950
60
0
4.5
4.5
2.2
32.2
2.4
MH179
551,762
9,516,218
4,100
11,950
56
0
7.5
7.5
1.8
16.9
2.1
GN084
551,868
9,516,119
4,246
11,949
56
0
6
6
1.1
33.0
2.1
GN085
551,910
9,516,081
4,303
11,949
57
0
4.5
4.5
1.4
26.9
1.2
GN086
551,948
9,516,047
4,353
11,950
54
0
3
3
1.2
16.2
1.3
MH318
551,673
9,516,412
3,904
12,033
74
0
7.5
7.5
1.7
24.0
1.1
MH181
551,718
9,516,394
3,950
12,050
73
0
15
15
3.4
26.2
1.7
MH183
551,755
9,516,360
4,000
12,050
72
0
13.5
13.5
3.9
25.4
2.1
KE704
551,792
9,516,326
4,050
12,050
68
0
9
9
2.6
24.4
2.4
KE705
551,829
9,516,292
4,100
12,050
64
0
6
6
1.7
32.6
2.9
MH327
551,866
9,516,258
4,150
12,050
59
0
6
6
1.4
22.3
3.9
KE813
551,123
9,517,075
3,050
12,150
64
0
3
3
1.0
16.5
1.5
KE848
552,633
9,515,692
5,099
12,151
44
0
3
3
1.1
10.3
1.6
KE814
551,228
9,517,114
3,102
12,250
76
0
9
9
1.1
37.2
2.0
KE692
551,448
9,516,913
3,400
12,250
82
0
9
9
1.0
24.6
0.9
KE691
551,484
9,516,879
3,449
12,249
81
0
6
6
1.0
22.9
0.7
KE690
551,522
9,516,845
3,500
12,250
82
0
9
9
1.0
27.1
1.2
KE693
551,775
9,516,592
3,857
12,235
79
0
13.5
13.5
3.5
18.9
1.1
KE803
551,778
9,516,592
3,860
12,237
74
0
12
12
3.5
19.9
0.8
KE706
552,296
9,516,136
4,550
12,250
55
0
3
3
1.1
18.1
1.9
KE707
552,332
9,516,100
4,601
12,248
53
0
6
6
1.1
18.7
1.9
MH187
552,443
9,516,000
4,750
12,250
54
0
7.5
7.5
1.0
17.0
2.0
MH267
551,257
9,517,222
3,050
12,350
81
0
3
3
1.1
24.7
0.5
KE723
551,515
9,516,986
3,400
12,349
81
0
6
6
1.1
21.6
0.7
KE804
551,846
9,516,684
3,848
12,351
75
0
18
18
2.5
19.9
-
KE747
551,849
9,516,684
3,850
12,352
83
0
12
12
2.0
18.1
0.9
KE753
552,065
9,516,625
4,049
12,455
75
0
12
12
2.2
20.7
0.7
MH249
552,136
9,516,553
4,150
12,450
63
0
10.5
10.5
1.4
25.8
1.2
KE703
552,173
9,516,520
4,200
12,451
65
0
9
9
1.3
21.6
1.8
MH264
552,210
9,516,486
4,250
12,450
55
0
10.5
10.5
1.2
22.0
1.9
MH263
552,250
9,516,452
4,303
12,452
52
0
6
6
1.0
6.9
1.6
MH265
552,284
9,516,418
4,350
12,450
49
0
6
6
1.2
19.0
1.6
MH198
552,430
9,516,283
4,550
12,450
52
0
4.5
4.5
1.1
12.6
3.5
KE878
552,873
9,515,878
5,150
12,450
43
0
3
3
1.0
16.2
1.4
KE865
551,835
9,516,965
3,650
12,550
70
0
3
3
1.1
28.7
0.8
KE752
552,094
9,516,728
4,001
12,550
77
0
15
15
2.3
23.0
1.6
MH229
552,130
9,516,694
4,050
12,550
76
0
15
15
1.9
23.7
1.7
KE809
552,167
9,516,661
4,100
12,550
67
0
15
15
2.5
25.1
1.9
MH174
552,204
9,516,627
4,150
12,550
|
69
0
13.5
13.5
1.4
23.2
1.4
KE682
552,241
9,516,593
4,200
12,550
64
0
9
9
1.6
27.5
1.3
KE681
552,277
9,516,560
4,250
12,550
63
0
9
9
1.4
21.6
2.1
MH178
552,314
9,516,525
4,300
12,550
59
0
7.5
7.5
1.1
20.3
1.9
MH175
552,351
9,516,492
4,350
12,550
55
0
6
6
1.1
11.0
1.5
MH176
552,388
9,516,458
4,400
12,550
55
0
4.5
4.5
1.1
13.2
2.6
MH205
552,536
9,516,323
4,600
12,550
44
0
4.5
4.5
1.0
7.4
2.4
MH204
552,572
9,516,289
4,650
12,550
43
0
4.5
4.5
1.2
18.5
3.4
MH203
552,609
9,516,255
4,700
12,550
43
0
4.5
4.5
1.2
21.3
1.2
MH294
552,683
9,516,188
4,800
12,550
46
0
4.5
4.5
1.1
26.8
1.9
KE830
551,350
9,517,545
2,900
12,650
87
0
15
15
1.5
19.6
0.6
KE675
551,386
9,517,511
2,950
12,650
89
0
15
15
1.3
25.0
0.6
KE677
551,423
9,517,477
3,000
12,650
84
0
13.5
13.5
1.2
23.2
1.3
KE676
551,460
9,517,443
3,050
12,649
87
0
12
12
1.1
24.6
0.9
MH171
551,497
9,517,410
3,100
12,650
87
0
16.5
16.5
1.2
24.6
1.3
MH170
551,534
9,517,377
3,150
12,650
84
0
15
15
1.1
23.8
1.9
MH166
551,607
9,517,309
3,250
12,650
84
0
12
12
1.0
24.1
1.1
KE869
552,194
9,516,772
4,045
12,651
76
0
13.5
13.5
1.2
25.6
1.6
MH275
552,308
9,516,667
4,200
12,650
62
0
13.5
13.5
1.2
22.8
1.8
MH257
552,345
9,516,633
4,250
12,650
59
0
10.5
10.5
1.3
25.3
1.6
MH256
552,382
9,516,600
4,300
12,650
55
0
7.5
7.5
1.1
22.4
1.4
MH184
552,455
9,516,532
4,400
12,650
52
0
7.5
7.5
1.2
12.1
2.2
KE835
552,640
9,516,363
4,650
12,650
47
0
4.5
4.5
1.1
16.1
2.6
MH065
553,631
9,515,523
5,948
12,700
35
0
7.5
7.5
1.2
9.0
2.5
KE678
551,597
9,517,447
3,149
12,744
76
0
4.5
4.5
1.2
24.1
0.9
MH168
551,675
9,517,383
3,250
12,750
81
0
3
3
1.1
23.3
0.7
MH258
552,006
9,517,079
3,699
12,750
66
0
4.5
4.5
1.1
37.4
1.1
KE701
552,376
9,516,737
4,203
12,748
69
0
9
9
1.0
18.3
1.8
KE697
552,412
9,516,707
4,250
12,750
64
0
7.5
7.5
1.2
22.1
1.2
KE698
552,449
9,516,673
4,300
12,750
60
0
7.5
7.5
1.1
24.3
1.3
MH156
552,927
9,516,236
4,948
12,750
48
0
6
6
1.2
21.5
1.2
MH287
552,965
9,516,200
5,000
12,750
48
0
3
3
1.1
19.8
0.8
MH143
553,147
9,516,033
5,247
12,750
48
0
4.5
4.5
1.1
13.1
1.7
KE680
551,780
9,517,422
3,300
12,850
74
0
3
3
1.5
24.7
1.2
MH172
551,927
9,517,288
3,500
12,850
67
0
3
3
1.3
5.9
1.5
MH162
551,961
9,517,255
3,547
12,850
66
0
6
6
1.2
20.8
4.2
MH246
552,332
9,516,916
4,050
12,850
75
0
16.5
16.5
1.7
21.1
1.8
KE782
552,406
9,516,848
4,150
12,850
69
0
15
15
1.1
22.2
4.0
MH335
552,627
9,516,646
4,450
12,850
51
0
7.5
7.5
1.1
14.3
1.7
MH288
553,033
9,516,274
5,000
12,850
49
0
7.5
7.5
1.2
20.2
1.3
MH148
553,068
9,516,242
5,047
12,850
50
0
4.5
4.5
1.1
22.5
1.7
KE791
552,364
9,517,023
4,001
12,950
66
0
9
9
1.0
24.2
0.9
MH157
552,988
9,516,451
4,848
12,950
50
0
7.5
7.5
1.1
25.9
1.3
MH147
553,136
9,516,314
5,049
12,949
52
0
6
6
1.1
18.8
1.7
MH145
553,283
9,516,181
5,248
12,950
48
0
3
3
1.1
20.5
1.9
MH253
552,358
9,517,165
3,901
13,050
66
0
7.5
7.5
1.1
29.5
1.3
KE727
552,431
9,517,098
4,000
13,050
68
0
4.5
4.5
1.2
22.8
1.1
KE724
552,467
9,517,063
4,050
13,050
67
0
12
12
1.1
27.3
1.6
MH283
552,799
9,516,759
4,500
13,050
46
0
4.5
4.5
1.3
17.9
4.5
MH161
553,055
9,516,524
4,848
13,049
48
0
3
3
1.0
15.1
1.5
MH233
553,094
9,516,489
4,900
13,050
48
0
6
6
1.0
20.1
5.5
MH163
553,129
9,516,457
4,947
13,050
48
0
4.5
4.5
1.2
24.3
3.2
MH153
553,277
9,516,322
5,148
13,050
45
0
4.5
4.5
1.1
9.6
3.3
MH150
553,351
9,516,255
5,247
13,051
47
0
3
3
1.1
5.7
3.1
KE796
552,425
9,517,238
3,900
13,150
57
0
3
3
1.1
32.5
2.0
MH206
552,535
9,517,137
4,050
13,150
62
0
9
9
1.1
27.1
0.8
KE726
552,646
9,517,036
4,200
13,150
65
0
10.5
10.5
1.0
26.8
1.1
MH278
552,923
9,516,782
4,575
13,150
49
0
6
6
1.2
31.3
1.2
KE822
552,959
9,516,749
4,625
13,151
49
0
7.5
7.5
1.0
26.6
2.3
MH151
553,419
9,516,328
5,248
13,151
46
0
6
6
1.1
20.1
1.9
KE780
553,045
9,516,805
4,650
13,250
55
0
6
6
1.0
15.7
1.8
MH245
553,113
9,516,879
4,650
13,350
55
0
6
6
1.1
18.1
2.0
MH280
553,217
9,516,919
4,700
13,450
47
0
7.5
7.5
1.6
12.6
3.4
KE405
552,878
9,517,365
4,149
13,550
60
0
4.5
4.5
1.0
43.4
1.0
KE889
553,322
9,516,958
4,751
13,550
47
0
6
6
1.4
10.3
6.9
KE396
552,872
9,517,505
4,049
13,649
63
0
6
6
1.2
39.4
1.6
KE560
553,164
9,517,236
4,447
13,647
64
0
6
6
1.0
33.0
1.1
KE559
553,313
9,517,097
4,651
13,646
56
0
6
6
1.0
23.2
1.4
KE558
553,387
9,517,035
4,747
13,650
50
0
6
6
1.5
14.1
3.4
KE418
553,461
9,516,967
4,848
13,650
46
0
6
6
1.6
12.8
3.4
KE394
552,864
9,517,648
3,947
13,749
66
0
9
9
1.3
29.2
2.0
KE395
552,939
9,517,581
4,048
13,750
71
0
9
9
1.0
29.9
1.2
KE397
553,014
9,517,514
4,148
13,751
72
0
7.5
7.5
1.0
37.4
1.0
KE401
553,090
9,517,447
4,250
13,753
67
0
7.5
7.5
1.1
38.0
1.1
KE568
553,526
9,517,039
4,847
13,748
47
0
7.5
7.5
4.5
19.4
4.4
KE561
552,859
9,517,790
|
3,848
13,851
65
0
6
6
1.1
35.5
1.9
KE462
552,932
9,517,723
3,947
13,850
70
0
15
15
1.7
27.6
1.2
KE887
553,377
9,517,315
4,551
13,850
60
0
3
3
1.3
25.3
0.5
KE880
553,414
9,517,281
4,601
13,850
68
0
7.5
7.5
1.1
29.8
1.0
KE605
553,505
9,517,326
4,638
13,945
66
0
9
9
1.1
29.2
1.7
KE376
553,556
9,517,285
4,702
13,949
67
0
9
9
1.1
29.5
1.3
KE393
553,628
9,517,222
4,798
13,951
59
0
9
9
1.1
15.8
2.2
KE392
553,700
9,517,154
4,897
13,949
53
0
9
9
4.3
11.7
4.0
NE033
552,848
9,518,071
3,650
14,050
65
0
6
6
1.2
38.0
1.7
KE461
552,994
9,517,937
3,848
14,050
75
0
10.5
10.5
2.5
32.1
2.3
KE460
553,067
9,517,870
3,947
14,050
75
0
7.5
7.5
1.2
33.1
1.8
KE459
553,142
9,517,802
4,048
14,051
76
0
7.5
7.5
1.1
33.2
1.8
KE601
553,508
9,517,463
4,546
14,048
66
0
7.5
7.5
1.2
27.9
1.9
KE375
553,658
9,517,332
4,747
14,052
71
0
7.5
7.5
1.4
28.7
1.1
KE389
553,732
9,517,262
4,848
14,050
58
0
6
6
1.2
14.8
1.8
KE390
553,768
9,517,228
4,898
14,050
52
0
7.5
7.5
1.4
19.1
7.1
KE391
553,807
9,517,194
4,949
14,051
53
0
7.5
7.5
2.0
21.3
8.5
NE032
552,842
9,518,212
3,550
14,150
66
0
4.5
4.5
1.2
39.9
2.1
NE031
552,916
9,518,144
3,651
14,150
74
0
7.5
7.5
1.1
28.7
1.5
NE030
552,990
9,518,077
3,750
14,150
74
0
10.5
10.5
2.1
24.5
1.3
KE388
553,836
9,517,298
4,900
14,147
57
0
7.5
7.5
1.6
20.3
3.8
KE387
553,869
9,517,268
4,945
14,148
52
0
9
9
1.6
24.2
7.1
KE464
553,947
9,517,200
5,048
14,150
53
0
7.5
7.5
6.3
7.8
11.3
NE038
552,393
9,518,758
2,850
14,249
81
0
10.5
10.5
1.0
27.9
0.6
NE080
552,541
9,518,624
3,050
14,250
72
0
9
9
1.2
35.8
0.6
NE079
552,614
9,518,556
3,150
14,250
69
0
6
6
1.2
37.3
0.5
NE001
552,762
9,518,421
3,350
14,250
69
0
4.5
4.5
1.5
39.8
0.8
NE063
553,057
9,518,151
3,750
14,250
81
0
12
12
2.1
24.2
2.8
KE623
553,201
9,518,007
3,953
14,242
73
0
6
6
1.1
27.0
1.3
NE078
552,688
9,518,488
3,250
14,250
69
0
9
9
1.6
37.0
1.5
KE423
553,698
9,517,632
4,573
14,300
63
0
6
6
1.2
32.9
2.2
NE009
552,609
9,518,697
3,051
14,350
79
0
18
18
1.3
28.1
-
NE066
552,683
9,518,629
3,151
14,350
83
0
6
6
1.1
25.3
0.3
NE060
552,829
9,518,495
3,349
14,350
81
0
12
12
1.4
36.2
1.4
KE573
553,637
9,517,752
4,447
14,348
66
0
4.5
4.5
1.0
27.4
2.6
KE577
553,673
9,517,718
4,497
14,347
64
0
7.5
7.5
1.0
28.4
4.6
NE037
552,382
9,519,041
2,651
14,450
90
0
9
9
1.0
31.7
0.6
NE040
552,455
9,518,973
2,751
14,449
90
0
10.5
10.5
1.0
30.1
1.0
NE019
552,602
9,518,839
2,950
14,450
82
0
18
18
1.2
25.6
0.8
NE003
552,897
9,518,568
3,350
14,450
79
0
12
12
1.2
31.9
1.3
NE007
552,971
9,518,501
3,450
14,450
79
0
3
3
1.1
23.1
-
NE006
553,045
9,518,433
3,550
14,450
80
0
4.5
4.5
1.0
30.0
0.8
KE419
553,854
9,517,691
4,648
14,450
60
0
4.5
4.5
1.2
31.3
2.6
NE065
552,670
9,518,913
2,950
14,550
86
0
12
12
1.0
32.0
1.4
NE062
552,743
9,518,845
3,050
14,549
89
0
6
6
1.0
23.1
0.5
NE067
552,965
9,518,642
3,350
14,550
84
0
13.5
13.5
1.6
28.7
1.3
NE052
553,260
9,518,372
3,750
14,550
84
0
6
6
1.1
29.8
0.9
NE072
553,334
9,518,304
3,851
14,550
85
0
9
9
1.4
30.8
1.4
NE029
552,517
9,519,189
2,650
14,651
82
0
7.5
7.5
1.2
30.5
3.1
NE015
552,664
9,519,053
2,851
14,650
82
0
10.5
10.5
1.1
35.8
1.3
NE012
552,885
9,518,851
3,150
14,650
83
0
16.5
16.5
1.1
26.3
1.1
NE008
552,959
9,518,783
3,251
14,650
80
0
16.5
16.5
1.1
33.3
-
NE055
553,033
9,518,716
3,351
14,650
85
0
13.5
13.5
1.3
28.0
1.1
NE058
553,106
9,518,648
3,450
14,650
83
0
18
18
1.7
17.6
6.7
KE378
554,431
9,517,435
5,247
14,650
50
0
12
12
1.0
32.0
1.4
NE010
553,023
9,518,857
3,248
14,748
78
0
15
15
1.1
29.0
1.0
NE057
553,100
9,518,789
3,350
14,750
80
0
12
12
1.1
32.9
1.6
NE018
553,174
9,518,722
3,450
14,750
73
0
6
6
1.0
30.9
1.6
NE011
553,021
9,518,998
3,151
14,850
79
0
15
15
1.3
29.2
1.5
NE017
553,094
9,518,931
3,250
14,850
77
0
10.5
10.5
1.0
31.3
1.0
NE036
553,242
9,518,795
3,451
14,850
74
0
13.5
13.5
1.3
30.6
1.6
NE048
553,536
9,518,526
3,850
14,850
75
0
9
9
1.1
33.2
1.4
KE428
554,642
9,517,508
5,352
14,847
49
0
4.5
4.5
1.2
26.9
1.6
NE035
553,162
9,519,004
3,251
14,950
77
0
7.5
7.5
1.1
27.2
1.1
KE640
553,599
9,518,600
3,846
14,947
76
0
4.5
4.5
1.2
28.7
1.4
KE434
554,707
9,517,589
5,346
14,951
48
0
7.5
7.5
1.4
24.3
3.3
KE441
554,841
9,517,734
5,347
15,148
54
0
4.5
4.5
1.3
21.8
1.7
KE442
554,917
9,517,669
5,447
15,151
49
0
7.5
7.5
1.0
22.8
1.7
NE054
553,069
9,519,496
2,850
15,250
75
0
3
3
1.2
34.1
3.0
NE061
553,290
9,519,293
3,150
15,250
86
0
3
3
1.2
23.3
0.4
NE025
553,512
9,519,090
3,451
15,250
81
0
3
3
1.2
24.4
0.7
KE599
554,319
9,518,348
4,547
15,248
59
0
6
6
1.0
18.8
3.7
NE056
553,991
9,519,466
3,550
15,851
78
0
6
6
1.1
40.2
1.2
Appendix 2
JORC Code - Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
Explanation
Comment
Sampling techniques
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
Mechanised auger drilling was used to obtain 1.5m samples from which approximately 4.0kg was collected via composite grab sampling of a homogenised sample to produce a sub-sample for HM analysis utilising heavy liquid separation, magnetic separation and XRF assay.
All holes were sampled over consistent 1.5m intervals. Several programs of twin drilling of air core holes have been undertaken and, while some variability was observed, it was concluded that auger drilling is appropriate for reconnaissance drilling to identify mineralisation potential.
Samples were analysed by mineral sands industry standard techniques of screening, desliming and heavy liquid separation using SPT (sodium polytungstate: SG = 2.85g/cm3). XRF analysis of HM magnetic fractions was used to define the VHM content.
Drilling techniques
Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
All holes were drilled using trailer mounted mechanised auger equipment, with the fleet comprising 3 rigs utilising dead stick auger method (0.5m sample runs) and 1 rig utilising continuous flight auger method.
All holes were drilled vertically with the trailer levelled using site preparation and manual jack legs.
Hole diameter was approximately 4" or 102 mm
Drill sample recovery
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Sample condition was logged at the rig as either good, moderate or poor, with good meaning not contaminated and appropriate sample size (recovery), moderate meaning not contaminated, but sample over or under sized, and poor meaning contaminated or grossly over/undersized.
It is recognised that open hole auger drilling is subject to potential sample contamination by smearing as the sample is retrieved (both methods) and material falling downhole during running of the drill string (dead stick method). To counter downhole contamination the driller nominates material for rejection as potential contamination on each 0.5m drill run.
No relationship is believed to exist between grade and sample recovery. No bias is also believed to occur due to loss of fine material.
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
All samples were visually checked on site and a summary log completed by the rig geologist, with detailed logging occurring off-site at a later date to avoid speculation by community observers. Samples are logged for lithotype, grain size, colour, hardness, and moisture content. Logging was based on a representative grab sample that was panned for heavy mineral estimation and host material observations.
Logging codes were developed into Base Titanium process documents to capture observations on lithology, colour, grainsize, induration and estimated mineralisation. Any relevant comments e.g., water table, hardness, gangue HM components and stratigraphic markers (e.g fossilised wood) were included to aid in the subsequent geological modelling.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
An approximate 25% split of the drilled sample interval is collected on site via manual cone and quarter composite grab sampling. This sample is taken to a dedicated sample preparation facility where it is air-dried when weather permits, otherwise oven dried during rains. After drying, the sample is rotary split to produce a ~200-400g sample for processing. The remaining drill sample material is combined and split down to ~2-3kgs for storage. Improvements to the sample preparation stage were made in recent years to ensure industry best practice and to deliver a high degree of confidence in the results. These included the following:
The sample preparation flow sheet follows conventional mineral sands processes but departed from standard mineral sand practices in one respect; the samples were generally not oven dried prior to de-sliming, to prevent clay minerals being baked onto the HM grains (because the HM fractions were to be used in further mineralogical test work). Instead, a separate sample was split and dried to determine moisture content, which was accounted for mathematically.
Pre-soaking of the sample TSPP dispersant solution ensured a more efficient de-sliming process and to avoid potentially under-reporting slimes content.
QA/QC procedures involved the following:
The manual hard-copy sample preparation records are maintained in files in the event of cross-references due to identified scribing errors into LIMS software.
The sample size is considered appropriate for the grain size of the material because the grade of HM is measured in per cent.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e., lack of bias) and precision have been established.
Samples were analysed by conventional mineral sands techniques of screening, desliming and heavy liquid separation using SPT (sodium polytungstate: SG = 2.85g/cm3). XRF analysis of HM magnetic fractions was used to define the VHM content.
All drill samples were submitted to the Base Titanium laboratory at the Kwale mine site in Kenya.
All samples were:
Mechanical sample rotary split to produce ~200-400 g sample.
Verification of sampling and assaying
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
The use of twinned holes.
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
Drill hole logging and site sample data is collected electronically in Maxwell LogChief software, installed on Panasonic Tough pads and which synchronise directly to the Maxwell DataShed exploration database hosted on the Base Titanium network server. Assay data is captured electronically via LIMS software and merged with logging and sample data in Datashed.
No adjustment to assay data has been made.
Location of data points
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
Specification of the grid system used.
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
Proposed drill holes were sited on the ground using hand-held GPS and drill collars surveyed using the same instrumentation. DGPS RTK surveys will be employed for the follow-up resource drilling collars to enable JORC Code compliant resource estimates.
The survey Geodetic datum utilised was UTM Arc 1960, used in East Africa Arc 1960 references the Clark 1880 (RGS) ellipsoid and the Greenwich prime meridian. All survey data used has undergone a transformation to the local mine grid from the standard UTM Zone 37S (Arc 1960). The local Grid is rotated 42.5o, which aligns the average strike of the deposit with local North and is useful for both grade interpolation and mining reference during production.
The drill collars were projected to a combined local LIDAR and SRTM digital terrain model
Data spacing and distribution
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
The drill data spacing for the drilling was nominally 100m X, 100m Y and 1.5m Z. Variations from this spacing resulted from access challenges.
A sample interval of 1.5m was employed in the 2018 air core and 2023 auger drilling campaign by Base Titanium.
This spacing and distribution is considered sufficient to establish the degree of geological and mineralisation continuity appropriate for reconnaissance exploration.
No sample compositing has been applied for HM, slimes, oversize and XRF assays.
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
With the geological setting being a layered dunal/fluvial/maritime sequences, the orientation of the deposit mineralisation in general is sub-horizontal. All drill holes were orientated vertically to penetrate the sub-horizontal mineralisation orthogonally.
Hole centres were spaced nominally at 50-200m. This cross-profiles the dune so that variation can be determined. Down hole intervals were nominated as 1.5m. This provides adequate sampling resolution to capture the distribution and variability of geology units and mineralisation encountered vertically down hole.
The orientation of the drilling is considered appropriate for testing the horizontal and vertical extent of mineralisation without bias.
Sample security
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
Sample residues from the preparatory stage were transferred to pallets and stored in a locked shed beside the warehouse at Kwale Operations.
Residues from the Kwale Operations site laboratory were placed in labelled bags and stored in numbered boxes. Boxes were placed into a locked container beside the laboratory.
Sample tables are housed on a secure, network-hosted SQL database. Full access rights are only granted to the Exploration Manager and senior IT personnel.
Data is backed up every 12 hours and stored in perpetuity on a secure, site backup server.
Audits or reviews
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
In-house reviews were undertaken by the Mr. Scott Carruthers and Mr. Ian Reudavey, both employees of the Base Resources group Competent Persons under the JORC Code.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
Explanation
Comment
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
The Kwale East exploration area is situated on a Prospecting Licence 100% owned by Base Titanium- PL/2018/0119 located in Kwale County, Kenya. Base Titanium is a wholly owned subsidiary of Australian and AIM-listed resources company, Base Resources.
The 40km2 Prospecting Licence was re-granted on 26 of May 2021 for a second, three-year term ending 25 May 2024.
The PL is in good standing with the Kenya Ministry of Petroleum & Mining at the time of reporting, with all statutory reporting and payments up to date.
Local landowners have been generally supportive of exploration activities though blanket access is yet to be achieved. With the support of government and local leaders, engagement continues with community members to secure drilling access to the remaining targeted areas.
The existing Special Mining Lease No. 23 is adjacent to the PL and covers the original Kwale Central and Kwale South deposits. The SML boundary has been varied on multiple occasions, most recently to include the Bumamani Project deposits.
The Kenyan Mining Act 2016 includes a provision for existing mineral rights to transition to mining licences upon their expiry on a priority basis. The potential for this transition has been raised with the Government of Kenya in preparation for a possible application.
Landowner access permission is required to both complete the exploration program and then progress conversion of the PL to a mining licence within a timeframe that meets Kwale Operations' operational requirements. The Mining Act 2016 provides greater flexibility on securing land rights, specifically allowing for a mineral right to be issued on private land. The Mining Act 2016 additionally, provides for fair and adequate compensation to be paid to lawful landowners, occupiers and users.
Exploration done by other parties
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
No historical exploration by third parties was undertaken in the Kwale East area.
Geology
Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
The Kwale East deposits are primarily hosted in reddish dunal sands (Ore Zone 1) which is underlain by the transitional and occasionally lateritic zone (Ore Zone 4). To the east and around the 50-60mRL, these deposits are hosted in shallow paleo-beach sands originating from a Pleistocene marine transgression event. This zone is low in slime and typically has a high valuable heavy mineralogy content.
All three formations have a regional strike direction of about 40 degrees East of North and range in age from mid-Pliocene to Pleistocene.
Drill hole Information
A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
A tabulation of drilling data with significant intersections >1% HM is presented as Appendix 1, Table 1. All drill hole locations are shown in Figure 3, and those holes not tabulated have not reported significant intersections. The exclusion of detailed collar information is justified on the basis that auger drilling represents a reconnaissance exploration tool and that air core drilling will be utilised to twin and infill areas identified as prospective by the auger drilling program. A comprehensive set of drilling cross sections is presented in Figure 4 that allows additional understanding of the exploration results.
Drilling by year (max, min and average depths) are as follows.
All drill holes are drilled vertically (-90 degrees).
All collars have been projected to the DTM surface.
Data aggregation methods
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
Exploration results are reported as length weighted averages from surface. No grade cutting has been applied and a nominal cut-off grade of 1% HM has been utilised. However, lower grade intervals may be included to provide geological continuity and in recognition of bulk mining techniques used for mineral sands.
No metal equivalent values were used.
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., 'down hole length, true width not known').
The deposit sequences are sub-horizontal, and the vertically inclined holes are a fair representation of true thickness.
Diagrams
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
See body of the announcement - Figures 2 and 4.
Balanced reporting
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
Drill sections include all available HM assay results of composited Ore Zone 1, Ore Zone 4 and Ore Zone 20 for all drill holes and the drilling location plan shows the average HM assay results for all drill holes.
Other substantive exploration data
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
Geological observations suggest that the Kwale East dunal material contains lower slimes than current being mined, and this will be beneficial to support co-disposal of tails, while still having sufficient slimes to support hydraulic mining.
Many of the auger holes did not reach the basement owing to drilling challenges and follow-up air core drilling to this formation will likely increase the currently observed mineralisation thickness.
Further work
The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g., tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
Twinning of mineralised auger holes and infilling mineralised areas with air core holes to ensure data confidence/ integrity for JORC Code compliant resource estimates. This drilling will be completed at a 100m North by 50m East grid to achieve measured/indicated resource categorisations.
LIDAR topographical survey to cover the eastern Zigira prospect at a 2m spatial resolution.
Test pits for bulk sample mineralogy test work.
Logging of HM sink fractions to aid in geological domaining.
Glossary
Base Titanium
Base Resources' wholly-owned Kenyan operating subsidiary and the owner and operator of Kwale Operations.
Collar
Location of a drill hole.
Competent Person
Has the meaning given in the JORC Code.
The JORC Code requires that a Competent Person be a Member or Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, or of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, or of a 'Recognised Professional Organisation'.
A Competent Person must have a minimum of five years' experience working with the style of mineralisation or type of deposit under consideration and relevant to the activity which that person is undertaking.
DTM
Digital Terrain Model.
Easting
A figure representing eastward distance on a map.
GPS
Global positioning system.
HM
Heavy mineral.
JORC Code
The Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, as published by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia.
Kwale Operations
Base Titanium's mineral sands mining operations in Kwale County, Kenya.
LIDAR
Light Detection and Ranging, a remote sensing method that uses pulsed laser to measure ranges.
LIMS
Laboratory information management system.
Mineral Resource
A Mineral Resource is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade (or quality), and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.
Northing
A figure representing northward distance on a map.
NSR
No significant result.
PL
Prospecting licence.
QA/QC
Quality assurance and quality control.
RL
Reduced level, equating elevations with reference to a common assumed vertical datum
RTK
Real-time kinematic positioning, the application of surveying to correct for common errors in satellite survey systems.
SG
Specific gravity, or relative density.
SML
Special mining lease.
SPT
Sodium polytungstate heavy liquid used for mineral separation based on relative density.
SQL
Structured Query Language, a standardized programming language used to manage relational databases.
SRTM
Shuttle Radar Topography Mission, a modified radar system used by a Space Shuttle Endeavour mission to capture a high resolution topographic database of the earth.
TSPP
Sodium (Tetra) Pyrophosphate.
UTM
Universal Transverse Mercator, a plane coordinate grid system.
VHM
Valuable heavy mineral.
XRF
A spectroscopic method used to determine the chemical composition of a material through analysis of secondary X-ray emissions, generated by excitation of a sample with primary X-rays that are characteristic of a particular element.
ENDS
For further information contact:
Australian Media Relations
UK Media Relations
Citadel Magnus
Tavistock Communications
Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir
Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Tel: +61 8 6160 4900
Tel: +44 207 920 3150
This release has been authorised by the Base Resources Disclosure Committee.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya, is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar and is conducting exploration in Tanzania. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000
JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800
3798643_0.jpeg
3798643_1.jpeg
3798643_6.png
3798643_5.png
3798643_21.png
3798643_15.png
3798643_24.png
3798643_20.png
3798643_3.png
3798643_12.png
3798643_23.png
3798643_8.png
3798643_10.png
3798643_9.png
3798643_4.jpeg
3798643_19.png
3798643_17.png
3798643_22.png
3798643_11.png
3798643_16.png
3798643_7.png
3798643_13.png
3798643_18.png
3798643_14.png
3798643_2.jpeg