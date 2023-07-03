Base Resources Limited - Kwale East exploration drilling update

3 July 2023

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Kwale East exploration drilling update

Key Points Three areas of mineralisation have been identified for further targeted exploration - Magaoni, Masindeni and Zigira. This follows results from 1,019 holes drilled for a total of 11,536.5m as part of the Phase 1 scout auger drilling program at the Kwale East project, adjacent to Kwale Operations.

Access for exploration remains constrained, including to the highly prospective areas of Magaoni and Zigira, with landowner consents yet to be obtained for ~35% of these areas.

A Phase 2 air core drilling program, focusing on the three identified exploration targets, will commence shortly. As part of this program, the remaining ~35% of Magaoni and Zigira will be drilled as landholder consents are obtained and all Phase 1 auger holes with an average heavy mineral grade greater than 1% will be twinned to enable better sample quality and allow drilling through to basement.

Notable drill hole intercepts from surface included: KE464 - 7.5m at an average grade of 6.3% HM in Zigira. KE392 - 9m at an average grade of 4.3% HM in Zigira. MH183 - 13.5m at an average grade of 3.9% HM in Magaoni. KE693 - 13.5m at an average grade of 3.5% HM in Magaoni. MH181 - 15m at an average grade of 3.4% HM in Magaoni.

Mineral assemblage analysis indicates elevated concentrations of rutile and zircon relative to the Kwale deposits currently being mined, with average ilmenite of 52%, rutile of 18% and zircon of 10% of the heavy mineral content.

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) is pleased to release initial assay results from the first phase of scout auger drilling at its Kwale East exploration project (Kwale East) in Kwale County, Kenya (Phase 1).

Kwale East is located within Prospecting Licence 2018/0119 and is the eastern expression of a large, mineralised Plio-Pleistocene dune system also covering the Kwale Central, South and North Dunes and the Bumamani deposit. Kwale East is located to the immediate east of the Company's Kwale Operations, with distances from Kwale Operations' processing facilities ranging from 2 to 6 km - refer to Figure 1. Kwale East's close proximity to Kwale Operations' infrastructure makes it a near-term mine life extension opportunity.

Details about exploration activities

Exploration at Kwale East started in 2015 when a regional mapping exercise and desktop geological, geographical and geomorphological investigations of the mineral potential of the late Pliocene sediments were carried out.

Historical geophysical surveys were reviewed but found to be insufficiently resolved. Consequently, a new airborne survey was commissioned to cover the southern coastal plain, from Mombasa to the Tanzanian border, as aeromagnetic and radiometric surveys are known to be effective tools for exploration of strand and dune deposits. Scout drilling targets were subsequently identified from coincident geophysical anomalism and compelling geomorphological features.

In 2018, a 400m north by 100m east scout air core drilling program was completed in the northern part of Kwale East and 123 holes for 1,851.5m were drilled, with no significant continuous mineralisation intersected. This program did not extend over other portions of Kwale East, as landowner consents for those areas were not forthcoming at that time.

Following a lengthy and concerted community engagement and sensitisation program, further landowner consents began to be obtained and a scout auger drilling program was commenced over other portions of Kwale East in October 2022. While landowner consents for large portions of Kwale East have been obtained, access to all targeted drilling areas is yet to be obtained. Land access is a particular challenge in Magaoni and Zigira, with access to approximately 35% of the targeted areas yet to be obtained. Based on drilling to date, the areas where access is yet to be obtained appear to cover highly prospective areas - refer to Figure 2. Focused community engagement seeking the remaining landowner consents is ongoing and remains positive.

The scout auger drilling was undertaken using the Company's own auger rigs and personnel and covered broad areas in order to establish mineralised trends for follow-up drilling with an air core rig in the second phase of the program. Drillhole spacing was fluid and dependant on land access. However, where blanket access was obtained either a 100m north-south x 100m east-west grid or a 100m north-south x 50m east-west grid was achieved, depending on landowner expectations. As at 27 June 2023, a total of 1,019 auger drill holes for 11,536.5m generating 7,691 samples, at a 1.5m downhole sample interval, have been analysed. A further 38 auger drill holes for 391m have been completed, with assays results pending. Refer to Figure 2 for the drill hole locations.

All assays were completed at the Kwale Operations laboratory.

Kwale East auger drilling activities

Results from Phase 1 drilling

Phase 1 assays confirmed the presence of HM within the different mineralised geological domains, with a peak drill hole grade of 6.3% HM, as well as a high value mineral assemblage.

Three targets - Magaoni, Masindeni and Zigira - were identified for follow-up drilling in phase 2 - refer to Figure 2 for the location of these targeted areas. The considerations for target identification were grade tenor (assuming a 1% HM economic cut-off grade), as well as reasonable lateral and downhole continuity in mineralisation.

Drill logging identified four primary geological domains. These are described below, also refer to Figure 3 for a type section by geological domain, Figure 4.1 for a plan view of the drill hole sections and Figures 4.2 to 4.21 for specific cross sections across each of the Magaoni, Masindeni and Zigira target areas.

Ore Zone 1 - Reddish-brown dunal sands, comprising approximately 60% of the project volume, with thicknesses of up to 18m. This zone also has the highest HM grades. Geologically referred to as the Margarini Formation, it is ubiquitous in the highland areas of the south-east Kenya and northern Tanzanian coast and is thought to have been deposited as coastal dunes under conditions of intense aridification and erosion.

Ore Zone 4 - Ore Zone 4 lies below Ore Zone 1 and has a distinct geological contact believed to represent a palaeo-surface. Ore Zone 4 is often dominated by clayey-sands and variable laterisation and HM concentration is generally reduced. The occurrence of this layer is usually not correlated with a change in the colour of sand and it may also occur at the contact with the basement. Ore Zone 4 has been domained separately to Ore Zone 1, as the quality of mineralisation is generally poorer than Ore Zone 1.

Ore Zone 20 - Ore Zone 20 is a low-slime paleo-beach sand unit representing the Pleistocene marine-cut platform between the 40-60m RL. This marine transgression likely reworked the existing deposits, locally concentrating them into high-grade deposits. The wave action also likely winnowed out the lighter heavy minerals like Kyanite, Garnet and Tourmaline and upgraded the ilmenite product by leaching out iron.

Basement - The basement at Kwale East is a poorly-sorted, weathered, clay, clay sand and sand. Further to the east, a coralline limestone basement is typically encountered. Grainsize range from clay to pebbles. It is variably coloured in hues of red, grey and cream and carries a background concentration of HM. It shows a poor mineral assemblage with an increased incidence of Garnet and Kyanite. There is localised induration at the upper contact and intersection of white sand and clay is common.

The three Ore Zones have demonstrated economic potential following encouraging initial HM assay results. Analysis also indicates high value mineral assemblages, with average ilmenite of 52%, rutile of 18% and zircon of 10% of the heavy mineral content. That said, the generally shallow thickness of Ore Zone 20 may limit the tonnage potential and development where it is the primary host material. There are also some high-slime areas in Magaoni and Masindeni which may limit development potential due to slime tails disposal constraints.

Notable auger drill hole intercepts from surface across all the Ore Zones from each of the target areas are set out below.

Magaoni:

MH183 13.5m at 3.9% HM

KE693 13.5m at 3.5% HM

MH181 15m at 3.4% HM

KE804 18m at 2.5% HM

Zigira:

KE464 7.5m at 6.3% HM

KE568 7.5m at 4.5% HM

KE392 9m at 4.3% HM

KE461 10.5m at 2.5% HM

Masindeni:

NE063 12m at 2.1% HM

NE030 10.5m at 2.1% HM

NE067 13.5m at 1.6% HM

For further details about the Phase 1 exploration results, refer to the Appendices to this announcement, comprising a table of assay results for all drill holes exceeding an average grade of 1% HM (refer to Appendix 1) and the information provided for the purposes of Sections 1 and 2 of Table 1 of the JORC Code (refer to Appendix 2). A glossary of key terms used in this announcement is also contained below.

Phase 2 air core drilling and other planned activities

A phase 2 follow-up drill program is expected to commence in early July 2023 using an EVH 2100 air core rig (Phase 2) focusing on the three identified target areas and involve:

drilling the remaining ~35% of the Magaoni and Zigira target areas that were not drilled in Phase 1 on a priority basis, as landowner consents are obtained;

infill drilling to achieve 100m north by 50m east spacing; and

twinning all Phase 1 auger holes with average HM grades of greater than 1% to enable better sample quality and allow drilling through to basement.

Issues with the Phase 1 auger method included coarser material being under-represented in samples, holes collapsing in wet ground and the possibility of sample contamination as the auger string is pulled from the ground. The auger drilling samples are not considered appropriate for resource estimation purposes, but have successfully delineated areas of interest for Phase 2 air core drilling.

As mentioned above, focused community engagement to secure exploration access to the remaining portions of the targeted areas is ongoing and remains positive.

Other planned activities to assist with assessment and determination of any Mineral Resources estimate are as follows:

Extension of the LIDAR DTM survey at 2m spatial resolution to cover the eastern part of Kwale East.

Undertaking microscopic heavy mineral logging to identify gross mineralogical changes and aid in creating robust geological boundaries.

Collecting large samples from test pits for bulk metallurgical and processing test work.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Kwale East exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Edwin Owino. Mr. Owino is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Owino is employed by Base Resources' wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Titanium. Mr. Owino holds equity securities in Base Resources, and is entitled to participate in Base Resources' long-term incentive plan and receive equity securities under that plan. Details about that plan are included in Base Resources' 2022 Annual Report. Mr. Owino has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies. Mr. Owino has reviewed this announcement and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the Kwale East exploration results and the supporting information in the form and context in which the relevant information appears.



Figure 1: Kwale East Project location



Figure 2: Kwale East Project drilling location

Figure 3: Type section for Kwale East, 12,200 North showing relationships between geological domains - x10 vertical exaggeration



Figure 4.1: Plan view of the Kwale East drill hole sections (local grid transformation)

Figure 4.2: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 11,2000N Magaoni

Figure 4.3: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 11,4000N Magaoni

Figure 4.4: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 11,550N Magaoni

Figure 4.5: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 11,750N Magaoni

Figure 4.6: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 11,850N Magaoni

Figure 4.7: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 11,950N Magaoni

Figure 4.8: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,050N Magaoni

Figure 4.9: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,250N Magaoni

Figure 4.10: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,350N Magaoni

Figure 4.11: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,450N Magaoni

Figure 4.12: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,550N Magaoni

Figure 4.13: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,650N Magaoni

Figure 4.14: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,750N Magaoni

Figure 4.15: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,850N Magaoni

Figure 4.16: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 12,950N Magaoni

Figure 4.17: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 13,750N Zigira

Figure 4.18: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 13,950N Zigira

Figure 4.19: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 14,050N Zigira

Figure 4.20: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 14,150N Zigira

Figure 4.21: Cross section showing assayed HM grade on 14,650N Masindeni

Appendix 1

Table 1: Kwale East drill hole table. All drill holes have dip of -90 degrees and azimuth of 0 degrees (i.e vertical).

Local coordinates given to allow cross reference to cross sections, which are named after Local_Y. The table is sorted by a rounded Local_Y and then by Local_X. The reported intervals are combined Ore Zones averaged from the surface with a minimum 3m thickness that exceed 1% HM. The reason for averaging from the surface is that the hydraulic mining method, which would likely be employed if any of this material were to be mined, results in the blending of the various Ore Zones.

Hole_ID Arc60_X Arc60_Y Local_X Local_Y DTM_Z From To Interval Avg_HM Avg_Slime Avg_OS MH022 552,075 9,514,641 5,398 10,999 35 0 3 3 1.1 17.8 1.7 MH003 552,071 9,514,786 5,296 11,103 38 0 4.5 4.5 1.1 17.2 1.5 MH018 552,144 9,514,716 5,398 11,101 36 0 3 3 1.1 4.6 2.1 MH024 552,137 9,514,855 5,299 11,199 43 0 3 3 1.1 27.4 1.7 MH002 552,211 9,514,790 5,397 11,201 37 0 3 3 1.1 15.4 1.5 GN060 551,466 9,515,746 4,201 11,402 57 0 9 9 1.4 39.5 - GN061 551,504 9,515,713 4,252 11,403 57 0 9 9 1.5 30.0 2.6 GN062 551,540 9,515,679 4,301 11,403 53 0 9 9 1.1 20.9 1.2 GN059 551,534 9,515,891 4,154 11,555 58 0 7.5 7.5 1.2 40.6 - GN058 551,566 9,515,852 4,203 11,548 62 0 10.5 10.5 1.3 28.0 - GN057 551,608 9,515,820 4,256 11,552 58 0 7.5 7.5 1.6 26.4 - GN055 551,642 9,515,789 4,302 11,553 53 0 7.5 7.5 1.1 21.6 0.8 MH317 551,294 9,516,375 3,650 11,750 56 0 3 3 2.0 27.5 1.4 MH314 551,367 9,516,308 3,749 11,750 63 0 3 3 1.5 38.3 4.5 MH313 551,405 9,516,274 3,801 11,750 63 0 3 3 1.5 47.6 3.1 KE864 551,518 9,516,172 3,952 11,751 55 0 3 3 1.4 36.0 1.6 KE863 551,553 9,516,139 4,000 11,750 49 0 9 9 1.3 26.6 1.4 GN083 551,667 9,516,036 4,154 11,752 60 0 6 6 2.2 35.1 0.9 GN072 551,702 9,516,000 4,204 11,749 64 0 13.5 13.5 2.0 23.5 1.8 GN071 551,737 9,515,968 4,251 11,749 61 0 12 12 2.1 23.5 1.5 GN065 551,776 9,515,934 4,303 11,750 56 0 7.5 7.5 1.4 26.1 1.5 GN089 552,066 9,515,667 4,697 11,749 48 0 3 3 1.1 18.7 1.3 GN090 552,103 9,515,631 4,749 11,748 46 0 3 3 1.1 21.9 0.9 MH046 552,765 9,515,096 5,598 11,801 39 0 6 6 1.0 7.0 2.9 MH321 551,288 9,516,516 3,550 11,850 57 0 4.5 4.5 1.1 4.7 1.5 MH316 551,363 9,516,449 3,651 11,850 73 0 6 6 1.3 41.4 1.1 KE862 551,398 9,516,415 3,700 11,849 73 0 10.5 10.5 1.2 27.3 2.6 KE861 551,436 9,516,381 3,750 11,850 72 0 12 12 2.4 31.0 2.5 KE790 551,472 9,516,347 3,800 11,850 69 0 10.5 10.5 1.4 25.2 3.0 KE789 551,509 9,516,314 3,850 11,850 67 0 7.5 7.5 1.2 29.7 1.1 KE719 551,546 9,516,280 3,900 11,850 69 0 7.5 7.5 1.1 28.3 1.7 KE720 551,583 9,516,246 3,950 11,850 67 0 9 9 1.0 28.4 2.2 MH319 551,621 9,516,212 4,001 11,850 62 0 4.5 4.5 1.3 37.9 1.5 MH320 551,656 9,516,178 4,050 11,850 55 0 6 6 1.2 8.6 1.4 KE718 551,393 9,516,556 3,600 11,950 73 0 9 9 1.0 24.7 1.4 KE717 551,429 9,516,523 3,650 11,950 75 0 7.5 7.5 1.0 20.7 1.0 KE716 551,466 9,516,488 3,700 11,949 75 0 15 15 1.2 27.5 1.7 KE715 551,503 9,516,455 3,750 11,950 71 0 15 15 1.9 24.9 1.5 KE714 551,540 9,516,421 3,800 11,950 72 0 15 15 1.4 23.7 2.5 KE713 551,577 9,516,387 3,850 11,950 74 0 10.5 10.5 1.2 25.9 1.4 KE712 551,614 9,516,353 3,900 11,950 71 0 9 9 1.1 25.2 1.2 MH182 551,651 9,516,319 3,950 11,950 67 0 9 9 1.1 28.6 1.6 MH185 551,688 9,516,286 4,000 11,950 64 0 6 6 1.8 33.8 3.8 MH180 551,724 9,516,252 4,050 11,950 60 0 4.5 4.5 2.2 32.2 2.4 MH179 551,762 9,516,218 4,100 11,950 56 0 7.5 7.5 1.8 16.9 2.1 GN084 551,868 9,516,119 4,246 11,949 56 0 6 6 1.1 33.0 2.1 GN085 551,910 9,516,081 4,303 11,949 57 0 4.5 4.5 1.4 26.9 1.2 GN086 551,948 9,516,047 4,353 11,950 54 0 3 3 1.2 16.2 1.3 MH318 551,673 9,516,412 3,904 12,033 74 0 7.5 7.5 1.7 24.0 1.1 MH181 551,718 9,516,394 3,950 12,050 73 0 15 15 3.4 26.2 1.7 MH183 551,755 9,516,360 4,000 12,050 72 0 13.5 13.5 3.9 25.4 2.1 KE704 551,792 9,516,326 4,050 12,050 68 0 9 9 2.6 24.4 2.4 KE705 551,829 9,516,292 4,100 12,050 64 0 6 6 1.7 32.6 2.9 MH327 551,866 9,516,258 4,150 12,050 59 0 6 6 1.4 22.3 3.9 KE813 551,123 9,517,075 3,050 12,150 64 0 3 3 1.0 16.5 1.5 KE848 552,633 9,515,692 5,099 12,151 44 0 3 3 1.1 10.3 1.6 KE814 551,228 9,517,114 3,102 12,250 76 0 9 9 1.1 37.2 2.0 KE692 551,448 9,516,913 3,400 12,250 82 0 9 9 1.0 24.6 0.9 KE691 551,484 9,516,879 3,449 12,249 81 0 6 6 1.0 22.9 0.7 KE690 551,522 9,516,845 3,500 12,250 82 0 9 9 1.0 27.1 1.2 KE693 551,775 9,516,592 3,857 12,235 79 0 13.5 13.5 3.5 18.9 1.1 KE803 551,778 9,516,592 3,860 12,237 74 0 12 12 3.5 19.9 0.8 KE706 552,296 9,516,136 4,550 12,250 55 0 3 3 1.1 18.1 1.9 KE707 552,332 9,516,100 4,601 12,248 53 0 6 6 1.1 18.7 1.9 MH187 552,443 9,516,000 4,750 12,250 54 0 7.5 7.5 1.0 17.0 2.0 MH267 551,257 9,517,222 3,050 12,350 81 0 3 3 1.1 24.7 0.5 KE723 551,515 9,516,986 3,400 12,349 81 0 6 6 1.1 21.6 0.7 KE804 551,846 9,516,684 3,848 12,351 75 0 18 18 2.5 19.9 - KE747 551,849 9,516,684 3,850 12,352 83 0 12 12 2.0 18.1 0.9 KE753 552,065 9,516,625 4,049 12,455 75 0 12 12 2.2 20.7 0.7 MH249 552,136 9,516,553 4,150 12,450 63 0 10.5 10.5 1.4 25.8 1.2 KE703 552,173 9,516,520 4,200 12,451 65 0 9 9 1.3 21.6 1.8 MH264 552,210 9,516,486 4,250 12,450 55 0 10.5 10.5 1.2 22.0 1.9 MH263 552,250 9,516,452 4,303 12,452 52 0 6 6 1.0 6.9 1.6 MH265 552,284 9,516,418 4,350 12,450 49 0 6 6 1.2 19.0 1.6 MH198 552,430 9,516,283 4,550 12,450 52 0 4.5 4.5 1.1 12.6 3.5 KE878 552,873 9,515,878 5,150 12,450 43 0 3 3 1.0 16.2 1.4 KE865 551,835 9,516,965 3,650 12,550 70 0 3 3 1.1 28.7 0.8 KE752 552,094 9,516,728 4,001 12,550 77 0 15 15 2.3 23.0 1.6 MH229 552,130 9,516,694 4,050 12,550 76 0 15 15 1.9 23.7 1.7 KE809 552,167 9,516,661 4,100 12,550 67 0 15 15 2.5 25.1 1.9 MH174 552,204 9,516,627 4,150 12,550 69 0 13.5 13.5 1.4 23.2 1.4 KE682 552,241 9,516,593 4,200 12,550 64 0 9 9 1.6 27.5 1.3 KE681 552,277 9,516,560 4,250 12,550 63 0 9 9 1.4 21.6 2.1 MH178 552,314 9,516,525 4,300 12,550 59 0 7.5 7.5 1.1 20.3 1.9 MH175 552,351 9,516,492 4,350 12,550 55 0 6 6 1.1 11.0 1.5 MH176 552,388 9,516,458 4,400 12,550 55 0 4.5 4.5 1.1 13.2 2.6 MH205 552,536 9,516,323 4,600 12,550 44 0 4.5 4.5 1.0 7.4 2.4 MH204 552,572 9,516,289 4,650 12,550 43 0 4.5 4.5 1.2 18.5 3.4 MH203 552,609 9,516,255 4,700 12,550 43 0 4.5 4.5 1.2 21.3 1.2 MH294 552,683 9,516,188 4,800 12,550 46 0 4.5 4.5 1.1 26.8 1.9 KE830 551,350 9,517,545 2,900 12,650 87 0 15 15 1.5 19.6 0.6 KE675 551,386 9,517,511 2,950 12,650 89 0 15 15 1.3 25.0 0.6 KE677 551,423 9,517,477 3,000 12,650 84 0 13.5 13.5 1.2 23.2 1.3 KE676 551,460 9,517,443 3,050 12,649 87 0 12 12 1.1 24.6 0.9 MH171 551,497 9,517,410 3,100 12,650 87 0 16.5 16.5 1.2 24.6 1.3 MH170 551,534 9,517,377 3,150 12,650 84 0 15 15 1.1 23.8 1.9 MH166 551,607 9,517,309 3,250 12,650 84 0 12 12 1.0 24.1 1.1 KE869 552,194 9,516,772 4,045 12,651 76 0 13.5 13.5 1.2 25.6 1.6 MH275 552,308 9,516,667 4,200 12,650 62 0 13.5 13.5 1.2 22.8 1.8 MH257 552,345 9,516,633 4,250 12,650 59 0 10.5 10.5 1.3 25.3 1.6 MH256 552,382 9,516,600 4,300 12,650 55 0 7.5 7.5 1.1 22.4 1.4 MH184 552,455 9,516,532 4,400 12,650 52 0 7.5 7.5 1.2 12.1 2.2 KE835 552,640 9,516,363 4,650 12,650 47 0 4.5 4.5 1.1 16.1 2.6 MH065 553,631 9,515,523 5,948 12,700 35 0 7.5 7.5 1.2 9.0 2.5 KE678 551,597 9,517,447 3,149 12,744 76 0 4.5 4.5 1.2 24.1 0.9 MH168 551,675 9,517,383 3,250 12,750 81 0 3 3 1.1 23.3 0.7 MH258 552,006 9,517,079 3,699 12,750 66 0 4.5 4.5 1.1 37.4 1.1 KE701 552,376 9,516,737 4,203 12,748 69 0 9 9 1.0 18.3 1.8 KE697 552,412 9,516,707 4,250 12,750 64 0 7.5 7.5 1.2 22.1 1.2 KE698 552,449 9,516,673 4,300 12,750 60 0 7.5 7.5 1.1 24.3 1.3 MH156 552,927 9,516,236 4,948 12,750 48 0 6 6 1.2 21.5 1.2 MH287 552,965 9,516,200 5,000 12,750 48 0 3 3 1.1 19.8 0.8 MH143 553,147 9,516,033 5,247 12,750 48 0 4.5 4.5 1.1 13.1 1.7 KE680 551,780 9,517,422 3,300 12,850 74 0 3 3 1.5 24.7 1.2 MH172 551,927 9,517,288 3,500 12,850 67 0 3 3 1.3 5.9 1.5 MH162 551,961 9,517,255 3,547 12,850 66 0 6 6 1.2 20.8 4.2 MH246 552,332 9,516,916 4,050 12,850 75 0 16.5 16.5 1.7 21.1 1.8 KE782 552,406 9,516,848 4,150 12,850 69 0 15 15 1.1 22.2 4.0 MH335 552,627 9,516,646 4,450 12,850 51 0 7.5 7.5 1.1 14.3 1.7 MH288 553,033 9,516,274 5,000 12,850 49 0 7.5 7.5 1.2 20.2 1.3 MH148 553,068 9,516,242 5,047 12,850 50 0 4.5 4.5 1.1 22.5 1.7 KE791 552,364 9,517,023 4,001 12,950 66 0 9 9 1.0 24.2 0.9 MH157 552,988 9,516,451 4,848 12,950 50 0 7.5 7.5 1.1 25.9 1.3 MH147 553,136 9,516,314 5,049 12,949 52 0 6 6 1.1 18.8 1.7 MH145 553,283 9,516,181 5,248 12,950 48 0 3 3 1.1 20.5 1.9 MH253 552,358 9,517,165 3,901 13,050 66 0 7.5 7.5 1.1 29.5 1.3 KE727 552,431 9,517,098 4,000 13,050 68 0 4.5 4.5 1.2 22.8 1.1 KE724 552,467 9,517,063 4,050 13,050 67 0 12 12 1.1 27.3 1.6 MH283 552,799 9,516,759 4,500 13,050 46 0 4.5 4.5 1.3 17.9 4.5 MH161 553,055 9,516,524 4,848 13,049 48 0 3 3 1.0 15.1 1.5 MH233 553,094 9,516,489 4,900 13,050 48 0 6 6 1.0 20.1 5.5 MH163 553,129 9,516,457 4,947 13,050 48 0 4.5 4.5 1.2 24.3 3.2 MH153 553,277 9,516,322 5,148 13,050 45 0 4.5 4.5 1.1 9.6 3.3 MH150 553,351 9,516,255 5,247 13,051 47 0 3 3 1.1 5.7 3.1 KE796 552,425 9,517,238 3,900 13,150 57 0 3 3 1.1 32.5 2.0 MH206 552,535 9,517,137 4,050 13,150 62 0 9 9 1.1 27.1 0.8 KE726 552,646 9,517,036 4,200 13,150 65 0 10.5 10.5 1.0 26.8 1.1 MH278 552,923 9,516,782 4,575 13,150 49 0 6 6 1.2 31.3 1.2 KE822 552,959 9,516,749 4,625 13,151 49 0 7.5 7.5 1.0 26.6 2.3 MH151 553,419 9,516,328 5,248 13,151 46 0 6 6 1.1 20.1 1.9 KE780 553,045 9,516,805 4,650 13,250 55 0 6 6 1.0 15.7 1.8 MH245 553,113 9,516,879 4,650 13,350 55 0 6 6 1.1 18.1 2.0 MH280 553,217 9,516,919 4,700 13,450 47 0 7.5 7.5 1.6 12.6 3.4 KE405 552,878 9,517,365 4,149 13,550 60 0 4.5 4.5 1.0 43.4 1.0 KE889 553,322 9,516,958 4,751 13,550 47 0 6 6 1.4 10.3 6.9 KE396 552,872 9,517,505 4,049 13,649 63 0 6 6 1.2 39.4 1.6 KE560 553,164 9,517,236 4,447 13,647 64 0 6 6 1.0 33.0 1.1 KE559 553,313 9,517,097 4,651 13,646 56 0 6 6 1.0 23.2 1.4 KE558 553,387 9,517,035 4,747 13,650 50 0 6 6 1.5 14.1 3.4 KE418 553,461 9,516,967 4,848 13,650 46 0 6 6 1.6 12.8 3.4 KE394 552,864 9,517,648 3,947 13,749 66 0 9 9 1.3 29.2 2.0 KE395 552,939 9,517,581 4,048 13,750 71 0 9 9 1.0 29.9 1.2 KE397 553,014 9,517,514 4,148 13,751 72 0 7.5 7.5 1.0 37.4 1.0 KE401 553,090 9,517,447 4,250 13,753 67 0 7.5 7.5 1.1 38.0 1.1 KE568 553,526 9,517,039 4,847 13,748 47 0 7.5 7.5 4.5 19.4 4.4 KE561 552,859 9,517,790 3,848 13,851 65 0 6 6 1.1 35.5 1.9 KE462 552,932 9,517,723 3,947 13,850 70 0 15 15 1.7 27.6 1.2 KE887 553,377 9,517,315 4,551 13,850 60 0 3 3 1.3 25.3 0.5 KE880 553,414 9,517,281 4,601 13,850 68 0 7.5 7.5 1.1 29.8 1.0 KE605 553,505 9,517,326 4,638 13,945 66 0 9 9 1.1 29.2 1.7 KE376 553,556 9,517,285 4,702 13,949 67 0 9 9 1.1 29.5 1.3 KE393 553,628 9,517,222 4,798 13,951 59 0 9 9 1.1 15.8 2.2 KE392 553,700 9,517,154 4,897 13,949 53 0 9 9 4.3 11.7 4.0 NE033 552,848 9,518,071 3,650 14,050 65 0 6 6 1.2 38.0 1.7 KE461 552,994 9,517,937 3,848 14,050 75 0 10.5 10.5 2.5 32.1 2.3 KE460 553,067 9,517,870 3,947 14,050 75 0 7.5 7.5 1.2 33.1 1.8 KE459 553,142 9,517,802 4,048 14,051 76 0 7.5 7.5 1.1 33.2 1.8 KE601 553,508 9,517,463 4,546 14,048 66 0 7.5 7.5 1.2 27.9 1.9 KE375 553,658 9,517,332 4,747 14,052 71 0 7.5 7.5 1.4 28.7 1.1 KE389 553,732 9,517,262 4,848 14,050 58 0 6 6 1.2 14.8 1.8 KE390 553,768 9,517,228 4,898 14,050 52 0 7.5 7.5 1.4 19.1 7.1 KE391 553,807 9,517,194 4,949 14,051 53 0 7.5 7.5 2.0 21.3 8.5 NE032 552,842 9,518,212 3,550 14,150 66 0 4.5 4.5 1.2 39.9 2.1 NE031 552,916 9,518,144 3,651 14,150 74 0 7.5 7.5 1.1 28.7 1.5 NE030 552,990 9,518,077 3,750 14,150 74 0 10.5 10.5 2.1 24.5 1.3 KE388 553,836 9,517,298 4,900 14,147 57 0 7.5 7.5 1.6 20.3 3.8 KE387 553,869 9,517,268 4,945 14,148 52 0 9 9 1.6 24.2 7.1 KE464 553,947 9,517,200 5,048 14,150 53 0 7.5 7.5 6.3 7.8 11.3 NE038 552,393 9,518,758 2,850 14,249 81 0 10.5 10.5 1.0 27.9 0.6 NE080 552,541 9,518,624 3,050 14,250 72 0 9 9 1.2 35.8 0.6 NE079 552,614 9,518,556 3,150 14,250 69 0 6 6 1.2 37.3 0.5 NE001 552,762 9,518,421 3,350 14,250 69 0 4.5 4.5 1.5 39.8 0.8 NE063 553,057 9,518,151 3,750 14,250 81 0 12 12 2.1 24.2 2.8 KE623 553,201 9,518,007 3,953 14,242 73 0 6 6 1.1 27.0 1.3 NE078 552,688 9,518,488 3,250 14,250 69 0 9 9 1.6 37.0 1.5 KE423 553,698 9,517,632 4,573 14,300 63 0 6 6 1.2 32.9 2.2 NE009 552,609 9,518,697 3,051 14,350 79 0 18 18 1.3 28.1 - NE066 552,683 9,518,629 3,151 14,350 83 0 6 6 1.1 25.3 0.3 NE060 552,829 9,518,495 3,349 14,350 81 0 12 12 1.4 36.2 1.4 KE573 553,637 9,517,752 4,447 14,348 66 0 4.5 4.5 1.0 27.4 2.6 KE577 553,673 9,517,718 4,497 14,347 64 0 7.5 7.5 1.0 28.4 4.6 NE037 552,382 9,519,041 2,651 14,450 90 0 9 9 1.0 31.7 0.6 NE040 552,455 9,518,973 2,751 14,449 90 0 10.5 10.5 1.0 30.1 1.0 NE019 552,602 9,518,839 2,950 14,450 82 0 18 18 1.2 25.6 0.8 NE003 552,897 9,518,568 3,350 14,450 79 0 12 12 1.2 31.9 1.3 NE007 552,971 9,518,501 3,450 14,450 79 0 3 3 1.1 23.1 - NE006 553,045 9,518,433 3,550 14,450 80 0 4.5 4.5 1.0 30.0 0.8 KE419 553,854 9,517,691 4,648 14,450 60 0 4.5 4.5 1.2 31.3 2.6 NE065 552,670 9,518,913 2,950 14,550 86 0 12 12 1.0 32.0 1.4 NE062 552,743 9,518,845 3,050 14,549 89 0 6 6 1.0 23.1 0.5 NE067 552,965 9,518,642 3,350 14,550 84 0 13.5 13.5 1.6 28.7 1.3 NE052 553,260 9,518,372 3,750 14,550 84 0 6 6 1.1 29.8 0.9 NE072 553,334 9,518,304 3,851 14,550 85 0 9 9 1.4 30.8 1.4 NE029 552,517 9,519,189 2,650 14,651 82 0 7.5 7.5 1.2 30.5 3.1 NE015 552,664 9,519,053 2,851 14,650 82 0 10.5 10.5 1.1 35.8 1.3 NE012 552,885 9,518,851 3,150 14,650 83 0 16.5 16.5 1.1 26.3 1.1 NE008 552,959 9,518,783 3,251 14,650 80 0 16.5 16.5 1.1 33.3 - NE055 553,033 9,518,716 3,351 14,650 85 0 13.5 13.5 1.3 28.0 1.1 NE058 553,106 9,518,648 3,450 14,650 83 0 18 18 1.7 17.6 6.7 KE378 554,431 9,517,435 5,247 14,650 50 0 12 12 1.0 32.0 1.4 NE010 553,023 9,518,857 3,248 14,748 78 0 15 15 1.1 29.0 1.0 NE057 553,100 9,518,789 3,350 14,750 80 0 12 12 1.1 32.9 1.6 NE018 553,174 9,518,722 3,450 14,750 73 0 6 6 1.0 30.9 1.6 NE011 553,021 9,518,998 3,151 14,850 79 0 15 15 1.3 29.2 1.5 NE017 553,094 9,518,931 3,250 14,850 77 0 10.5 10.5 1.0 31.3 1.0 NE036 553,242 9,518,795 3,451 14,850 74 0 13.5 13.5 1.3 30.6 1.6 NE048 553,536 9,518,526 3,850 14,850 75 0 9 9 1.1 33.2 1.4 KE428 554,642 9,517,508 5,352 14,847 49 0 4.5 4.5 1.2 26.9 1.6 NE035 553,162 9,519,004 3,251 14,950 77 0 7.5 7.5 1.1 27.2 1.1 KE640 553,599 9,518,600 3,846 14,947 76 0 4.5 4.5 1.2 28.7 1.4 KE434 554,707 9,517,589 5,346 14,951 48 0 7.5 7.5 1.4 24.3 3.3 KE441 554,841 9,517,734 5,347 15,148 54 0 4.5 4.5 1.3 21.8 1.7 KE442 554,917 9,517,669 5,447 15,151 49 0 7.5 7.5 1.0 22.8 1.7 NE054 553,069 9,519,496 2,850 15,250 75 0 3 3 1.2 34.1 3.0 NE061 553,290 9,519,293 3,150 15,250 86 0 3 3 1.2 23.3 0.4 NE025 553,512 9,519,090 3,451 15,250 81 0 3 3 1.2 24.4 0.7 KE599 554,319 9,518,348 4,547 15,248 59 0 6 6 1.0 18.8 3.7 NE056 553,991 9,519,466 3,550 15,851 78 0 6 6 1.1 40.2 1.2

Appendix 2

JORC Code - Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Explanation Comment Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Mechanised auger drilling was used to obtain 1.5m samples from which approximately 4.0kg was collected via composite grab sampling of a homogenised sample to produce a sub-sample for HM analysis utilising heavy liquid separation, magnetic separation and XRF assay. All holes were sampled over consistent 1.5m intervals. Several programs of twin drilling of air core holes have been undertaken and, while some variability was observed, it was concluded that auger drilling is appropriate for reconnaissance drilling to identify mineralisation potential. Samples were analysed by mineral sands industry standard techniques of screening, desliming and heavy liquid separation using SPT (sodium polytungstate: SG = 2.85g/cm3). XRF analysis of HM magnetic fractions was used to define the VHM content. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). All holes were drilled using trailer mounted mechanised auger equipment, with the fleet comprising 3 rigs utilising dead stick auger method (0.5m sample runs) and 1 rig utilising continuous flight auger method. All holes were drilled vertically with the trailer levelled using site preparation and manual jack legs. Hole diameter was approximately 4" or 102 mm Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Sample condition was logged at the rig as either good, moderate or poor, with good meaning not contaminated and appropriate sample size (recovery), moderate meaning not contaminated, but sample over or under sized, and poor meaning contaminated or grossly over/undersized. It is recognised that open hole auger drilling is subject to potential sample contamination by smearing as the sample is retrieved (both methods) and material falling downhole during running of the drill string (dead stick method). To counter downhole contamination the driller nominates material for rejection as potential contamination on each 0.5m drill run. No relationship is believed to exist between grade and sample recovery. No bias is also believed to occur due to loss of fine material. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All samples were visually checked on site and a summary log completed by the rig geologist, with detailed logging occurring off-site at a later date to avoid speculation by community observers. Samples are logged for lithotype, grain size, colour, hardness, and moisture content. Logging was based on a representative grab sample that was panned for heavy mineral estimation and host material observations. Logging codes were developed into Base Titanium process documents to capture observations on lithology, colour, grainsize, induration and estimated mineralisation. Any relevant comments e.g., water table, hardness, gangue HM components and stratigraphic markers (e.g fossilised wood) were included to aid in the subsequent geological modelling. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. An approximate 25% split of the drilled sample interval is collected on site via manual cone and quarter composite grab sampling. This sample is taken to a dedicated sample preparation facility where it is air-dried when weather permits, otherwise oven dried during rains. After drying, the sample is rotary split to produce a ~200-400g sample for processing. The remaining drill sample material is combined and split down to ~2-3kgs for storage. Improvements to the sample preparation stage were made in recent years to ensure industry best practice and to deliver a high degree of confidence in the results. These included the following: A formalised process flow was generated, posted in all sample preparation areas and used to train and monitor sample preparation staff.

Regular monitoring was completed by Base Titanium senior staff.

Field samples were left in their bags for initial air-drying to avoid sample loss.

TSPP was introduced to decrease attrition time and improve slimes recovery. A range of attrition times (with 5% TSPP) were trialled and plotted against slimes recovery figures to determine optimum attrition time (15 minutes).

Staff were trained to use paint brushes and water spray rather than manipulate sample through slimes screen by hand to remove the potential for screen damage.

A calibration schedule was introduced for scales used in the sample preparation stage.

The introduction of LIMS software allowed the capture of sample preparation data digitally at inception and synchronisation in real-time to the master Kwale Laboratory database.

Slimes screen number recorded to isolate batches should re-assay be required due to poor adherence to procedure or to identify screen damage. The sample preparation flow sheet follows conventional mineral sands processes but departed from standard mineral sand practices in one respect; the samples were generally not oven dried prior to de-sliming, to prevent clay minerals being baked onto the HM grains (because the HM fractions were to be used in further mineralogical test work). Instead, a separate sample was split and dried to determine moisture content, which was accounted for mathematically. Pre-soaking of the sample TSPP dispersant solution ensured a more efficient de-sliming process and to avoid potentially under-reporting slimes content. QA/QC procedures involved the following: Prepared laboratory duplicate samples are processed at every 20th sample.

Prepared laboratory repeat samples are completed at every 7th sample. The manual hard-copy sample preparation records are maintained in files in the event of cross-references due to identified scribing errors into LIMS software. The sample size is considered appropriate for the grain size of the material because the grade of HM is measured in per cent. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e., lack of bias) and precision have been established. Samples were analysed by conventional mineral sands techniques of screening, desliming and heavy liquid separation using SPT (sodium polytungstate: SG = 2.85g/cm3). XRF analysis of HM magnetic fractions was used to define the VHM content. All drill samples were submitted to the Base Titanium laboratory at the Kwale mine site in Kenya. All samples were: Dried, weighed. Mechanical sample rotary split to produce ~200-400 g sample. Sample wet screened using 45 µm and 1 mm sieves, to generate oversize and sand fractions, with slimes lost during screening and calculated by difference.

SPT heavy liquid separation of sand fraction to generate a HM fraction.

HM fraction subject to magnetic separation on a roll magnet to generate a magnetic (Mag) fraction and non-magnetic (NonMag) fraction.

XRF analysis of magnetic fractions, with rutile (assumed 95% TiO2) calculated from TiO2 assay of NonMag by dividing by 0.95, zircon calculated from ZrO2 assay of NonMag, and ilmenite (assumed 54% TiO2 average) calculated from TiO2 assay of Mag by dividing by 0.54.

Various quality control samples were submitted routinely to assure assay quality. A total of 429 duplicate field samples, 160 preprepared laboratory duplicate samples and an unspecified number of internal laboratory standards, repeats and blanks have been assayed at Kwale Operations' site laboratory. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. The use of twinned holes. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Drill hole logging and site sample data is collected electronically in Maxwell LogChief software, installed on Panasonic Tough pads and which synchronise directly to the Maxwell DataShed exploration database hosted on the Base Titanium network server. Assay data is captured electronically via LIMS software and merged with logging and sample data in Datashed. No adjustment to assay data has been made. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Proposed drill holes were sited on the ground using hand-held GPS and drill collars surveyed using the same instrumentation. DGPS RTK surveys will be employed for the follow-up resource drilling collars to enable JORC Code compliant resource estimates. The survey Geodetic datum utilised was UTM Arc 1960, used in East Africa Arc 1960 references the Clark 1880 (RGS) ellipsoid and the Greenwich prime meridian. All survey data used has undergone a transformation to the local mine grid from the standard UTM Zone 37S (Arc 1960). The local Grid is rotated 42.5o, which aligns the average strike of the deposit with local North and is useful for both grade interpolation and mining reference during production. The drill collars were projected to a combined local LIDAR and SRTM digital terrain model Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied. The drill data spacing for the drilling was nominally 100m X, 100m Y and 1.5m Z. Variations from this spacing resulted from access challenges. A sample interval of 1.5m was employed in the 2018 air core and 2023 auger drilling campaign by Base Titanium. This spacing and distribution is considered sufficient to establish the degree of geological and mineralisation continuity appropriate for reconnaissance exploration. No sample compositing has been applied for HM, slimes, oversize and XRF assays. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. With the geological setting being a layered dunal/fluvial/maritime sequences, the orientation of the deposit mineralisation in general is sub-horizontal. All drill holes were orientated vertically to penetrate the sub-horizontal mineralisation orthogonally. Hole centres were spaced nominally at 50-200m. This cross-profiles the dune so that variation can be determined. Down hole intervals were nominated as 1.5m. This provides adequate sampling resolution to capture the distribution and variability of geology units and mineralisation encountered vertically down hole. The orientation of the drilling is considered appropriate for testing the horizontal and vertical extent of mineralisation without bias. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Sample residues from the preparatory stage were transferred to pallets and stored in a locked shed beside the warehouse at Kwale Operations. Residues from the Kwale Operations site laboratory were placed in labelled bags and stored in numbered boxes. Boxes were placed into a locked container beside the laboratory. Sample tables are housed on a secure, network-hosted SQL database. Full access rights are only granted to the Exploration Manager and senior IT personnel. Data is backed up every 12 hours and stored in perpetuity on a secure, site backup server. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. In-house reviews were undertaken by the Mr. Scott Carruthers and Mr. Ian Reudavey, both employees of the Base Resources group Competent Persons under the JORC Code.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria Explanation Comment Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Kwale East exploration area is situated on a Prospecting Licence 100% owned by Base Titanium- PL/2018/0119 located in Kwale County, Kenya. Base Titanium is a wholly owned subsidiary of Australian and AIM-listed resources company, Base Resources. The 40km2 Prospecting Licence was re-granted on 26 of May 2021 for a second, three-year term ending 25 May 2024. The PL is in good standing with the Kenya Ministry of Petroleum & Mining at the time of reporting, with all statutory reporting and payments up to date. Local landowners have been generally supportive of exploration activities though blanket access is yet to be achieved. With the support of government and local leaders, engagement continues with community members to secure drilling access to the remaining targeted areas. The existing Special Mining Lease No. 23 is adjacent to the PL and covers the original Kwale Central and Kwale South deposits. The SML boundary has been varied on multiple occasions, most recently to include the Bumamani Project deposits. The Kenyan Mining Act 2016 includes a provision for existing mineral rights to transition to mining licences upon their expiry on a priority basis. The potential for this transition has been raised with the Government of Kenya in preparation for a possible application. Landowner access permission is required to both complete the exploration program and then progress conversion of the PL to a mining licence within a timeframe that meets Kwale Operations' operational requirements. The Mining Act 2016 provides greater flexibility on securing land rights, specifically allowing for a mineral right to be issued on private land. The Mining Act 2016 additionally, provides for fair and adequate compensation to be paid to lawful landowners, occupiers and users. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. No historical exploration by third parties was undertaken in the Kwale East area. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The Kwale East deposits are primarily hosted in reddish dunal sands (Ore Zone 1) which is underlain by the transitional and occasionally lateritic zone (Ore Zone 4). To the east and around the 50-60mRL, these deposits are hosted in shallow paleo-beach sands originating from a Pleistocene marine transgression event. This zone is low in slime and typically has a high valuable heavy mineralogy content. All three formations have a regional strike direction of about 40 degrees East of North and range in age from mid-Pliocene to Pleistocene. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. A tabulation of drilling data with significant intersections >1% HM is presented as Appendix 1, Table 1. All drill hole locations are shown in Figure 3, and those holes not tabulated have not reported significant intersections. The exclusion of detailed collar information is justified on the basis that auger drilling represents a reconnaissance exploration tool and that air core drilling will be utilised to twin and infill areas identified as prospective by the auger drilling program. A comprehensive set of drilling cross sections is presented in Figure 4 that allows additional understanding of the exploration results. Drilling by year (max, min and average depths) are as follows. 2018/2019 123 air core drill holes (depth: max 33m, min 6m, avg 15m).

Total 1,851.5m drilled 2023 1,019 auger drill holes (depth: max 22.5m, min 3m, avg 11.5m).

Total 11,536.5m drilled All drill holes are drilled vertically (-90 degrees). All collars have been projected to the DTM surface. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Exploration results are reported as length weighted averages from surface. No grade cutting has been applied and a nominal cut-off grade of 1% HM has been utilised. However, lower grade intervals may be included to provide geological continuity and in recognition of bulk mining techniques used for mineral sands. No metal equivalent values were used. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results. If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., 'down hole length, true width not known'). The deposit sequences are sub-horizontal, and the vertically inclined holes are a fair representation of true thickness. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. See body of the announcement - Figures 2 and 4. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Drill sections include all available HM assay results of composited Ore Zone 1, Ore Zone 4 and Ore Zone 20 for all drill holes and the drilling location plan shows the average HM assay results for all drill holes. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Geological observations suggest that the Kwale East dunal material contains lower slimes than current being mined, and this will be beneficial to support co-disposal of tails, while still having sufficient slimes to support hydraulic mining. Many of the auger holes did not reach the basement owing to drilling challenges and follow-up air core drilling to this formation will likely increase the currently observed mineralisation thickness. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g., tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Twinning of mineralised auger holes and infilling mineralised areas with air core holes to ensure data confidence/ integrity for JORC Code compliant resource estimates. This drilling will be completed at a 100m North by 50m East grid to achieve measured/indicated resource categorisations. LIDAR topographical survey to cover the eastern Zigira prospect at a 2m spatial resolution. Test pits for bulk sample mineralogy test work. Logging of HM sink fractions to aid in geological domaining.

Glossary

Base Titanium Base Resources' wholly-owned Kenyan operating subsidiary and the owner and operator of Kwale Operations. Collar Location of a drill hole. Competent Person Has the meaning given in the JORC Code. The JORC Code requires that a Competent Person be a Member or Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, or of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, or of a 'Recognised Professional Organisation'. A Competent Person must have a minimum of five years' experience working with the style of mineralisation or type of deposit under consideration and relevant to the activity which that person is undertaking. DTM Digital Terrain Model. Easting A figure representing eastward distance on a map. GPS Global positioning system. HM Heavy mineral. JORC Code The Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, as published by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia. Kwale Operations Base Titanium's mineral sands mining operations in Kwale County, Kenya. LIDAR Light Detection and Ranging, a remote sensing method that uses pulsed laser to measure ranges. LIMS Laboratory information management system. Mineral Resource A Mineral Resource is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade (or quality), and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. Northing A figure representing northward distance on a map. NSR No significant result. PL Prospecting licence. QA/QC Quality assurance and quality control. RL Reduced level, equating elevations with reference to a common assumed vertical datum RTK Real-time kinematic positioning, the application of surveying to correct for common errors in satellite survey systems. SG Specific gravity, or relative density. SML Special mining lease. SPT Sodium polytungstate heavy liquid used for mineral separation based on relative density. SQL Structured Query Language, a standardized programming language used to manage relational databases. SRTM Shuttle Radar Topography Mission, a modified radar system used by a Space Shuttle Endeavour mission to capture a high resolution topographic database of the earth. TSPP Sodium (Tetra) Pyrophosphate. UTM Universal Transverse Mercator, a plane coordinate grid system. VHM Valuable heavy mineral. XRF A spectroscopic method used to determine the chemical composition of a material through analysis of secondary X-ray emissions, generated by excitation of a sample with primary X-rays that are characteristic of a particular element.

