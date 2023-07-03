Capital for Colleagues plc - Portfolio Update - South Cerney Outdoor

London, July 1

Capital for Colleagues plc

3 July 2023

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

PORTFOLIO UPDATE - SOUTH CERNEY OUTDOOR LIMITED

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce an update in respect of its investee company, South Cerney Outdoor Limited ('SCO').

Based near Cirencester in Gloucestershire, SCO creates outdoor experiences that inspire personal challenge, fun, growth and adventure for the whole community, regardless of age or ability. Activities are available on an individual or group basis and include water sports and land-based activities at SCO's 53-acre leasehold site, most of which is covered by a lake.

Capital for Colleagues has agreed to convert £250,000 of its £412,000 of outstanding loans to SCO into 250,000 A ordinary shares in SCO. The A ordinary shares, which give C4C preferential rights in respect of dividends and the return of capital, will be bought back (subject to certain conditions being met) by SCO in 5 annual tranches of £50,000 each.

The Company is also transferring ordinary shares representing 4% of SCO's issued share capital to the SCO Employee Share Ownership Trust and granting the Trust a call option over additional ordinary shares representing a further 4% of SCO's issued share capital, which can be exercised subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

Following these transactions, and prior to the exercise of any call options, C4C is interested in 31% of SCO's issued ordinary share capital.

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive

John Lewis, Finance Director

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

