Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 27/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-07-03 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.08.2023 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2023 - LT0000125981 DFDSTO Buyback VLN 24.07.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2023 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 07.07.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2023 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2023 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Dividend record date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2023 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Activity results, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Dividend payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.