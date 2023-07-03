Anzeige
Montag, 03.07.2023
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
GlobeNewswire
03.07.2023 | 08:10
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 27/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-07-03 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD        COMPANY TICKER       EVENT          MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A    Buyback         TLN  
     26.09.2023                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.06.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos    Government securities  VLN  
     31.08.2023  Vyriausybe         auction            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.06.2023 - LT0000125981 DFDSTO    Buyback         VLN  
     24.07.2023                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    03.07.2023 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T    Sales figures      TLN  
     07.07.2023                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     03.07.2023 Apranga APG1L       Sales figures      VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     03.07.2023 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA  Initial         RIG  
                         listing/admission       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     04.07.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T    Sales figures      TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     04.07.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R    Dividend ex-date     RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     05.07.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R    Dividend record date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     06.07.2023               Trading holiday     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     06.07.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R     Activity results, 6   RIG  
                         months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     06.07.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R    Dividend payment date  RIG  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
