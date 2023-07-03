Elogic Commerce Awarded Adobe Commerce Specialization in the EMEA Region

Specialization sets Elogic apart from its competitors and proves the company's commitment to delivering innovative Adobe Commerce solutions across Europe, Middle East, and Africa

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Elogic Commerce, a leading full-cycle e-commerce development and consulting agency, has achieved Adobe Commerce Specialization in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) as part of the Adobe Solution Partner Program.

Elogic Commerce has achieved Adobe Commerce Specialization in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) as part of the Adobe Solution Partner Program.

"It's a great honor to be acknowledged as one of the Adobe Partners who gained Adobe Commerce Specialization in the EMEA region," states Paul Okhrem, CEO and Co-Founder at Elogic Commerce. "Getting a stamp of approval from Adobe once again highlights our company's expertise and our proven track record in successful client implementations. Adobe Commerce is a key part of our service offerings, and we are delighted to mark another significant step in our collaborative journey, continually striving to provide solutions that become essential to our customers' success."

Adobe partners who have obtained a specialization are recognized for their technical prowess, implementation expertise, and customer success within a chosen market. Elogic, with its emphasis on creating enhanced shopping experiences, caters to a wide array of retailer requirements including e-commerce strategy, design, development, performance enhancement, and ongoing store support and maintenance. Since becoming an official Adobe Solution Partner, Elogic has been dedicated to driving innovation on the Magento / Adobe Commerce platform.

We are privileged to be a Bronze Adobe Solution Partner and will continue to foster lifelong learning among our employees and ongoing client success in the EMEA region. With our specialization in Magento and Adobe Commerce, we take great pride in our valuable alliance with Adobe and will remain committed to advancing industry standards.

About Adobe Commerce

Adobe Commerce, an integral solution of Adobe Experience Cloud, holds a prominent position as an e-commerce platform catering to the needs of mid-level and large-scale corporations spanning many industry verticals and operational spheres. Built on the robust foundation of Magento, Adobe Commerce represents a vital component in the extensive suite of Adobe offerings, delivering highly personalized, scalable solutions capable of crafting distinctive and captivating shopping encounters. More info:

https://business.adobe.com/products/magento/magento-commerce.html

About Elogic Commerce

Established in 2009, Elogic Commerce is an end-to-end e-commerce development and consulting firm. With a strong dedication to client satisfaction, the company provides online merchants with an array of solutions and expert e-commerce services. These include but are not limited to customer experience design and development, integrations with third-party systems, code audit, and website performance optimization. More info: elogic.co

Contact Information

Paul Okhrem

CEO and Managing Partner, Elogic Commerce

okhrem.p@elogic.co

+1 (512) 539-0265

SOURCE: Elogic Commerce

