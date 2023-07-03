Anzeige
Montag, 03.07.2023
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
03.07.23
08:01 Uhr
1,150 Euro
-0,020
-1,71 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
03.07.2023 | 08:31
166 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 30 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1620     GBP0.9990 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1540     GBP0.9900 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.158348    GBP0.994794

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,829,253 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5000       1.158         XDUB      08:34:37      00066061252TRLO0 
2066       1.158         XDUB      08:34:37      00066061253TRLO0 
5000       1.158         XDUB      08:42:37      00066061501TRLO0 
3065       1.158         XDUB      08:42:37      00066061502TRLO0 
7327       1.156         XDUB      09:24:45      00066062637TRLO0 
8500       1.160         XDUB      10:30:28      00066064527TRLO0 
4545       1.162         XDUB      10:36:38      00066064633TRLO0 
1066       1.162         XDUB      10:36:38      00066064634TRLO0 
1262       1.162         XDUB      10:36:38      00066064635TRLO0 
1187       1.160         XDUB      10:58:06      00066065092TRLO0 
2554       1.160         XDUB      10:58:06      00066065093TRLO0 
541       1.160         XDUB      10:58:06      00066065094TRLO0 
2919       1.160         XDUB      10:58:06      00066065095TRLO0 
3900       1.160         XDUB      11:06:04      00066065261TRLO0 
1604       1.162         XDUB      11:21:09      00066065568TRLO0 
6554       1.162         XDUB      11:21:09      00066065569TRLO0 
33        1.162         XDUB      11:21:09      00066065570TRLO0 
8075       1.158         XDUB      12:05:47      00066066711TRLO0 
5000       1.158         XDUB      13:14:28      00066068853TRLO0 
2161       1.158         XDUB      13:14:28      00066068854TRLO0 
3689       1.156         XDUB      14:29:58      00066071993TRLO0 
3574       1.156         XDUB      14:29:58      00066071994TRLO0 
8445       1.156         XDUB      15:19:05      00066075518TRLO0 
397       1.154         XDUB      15:49:18      00066077511TRLO0 
2413       1.154         XDUB      15:49:18      00066077512TRLO0 
706       1.154         XDUB      15:49:18      00066077513TRLO0 
2552       1.154         XDUB      15:49:18      00066077514TRLO0 
1005       1.154         XDUB      15:49:18      00066077515TRLO0 
204       1.160         XDUB      16:17:18      00066079166TRLO0 
974       1.160         XDUB      16:17:18      00066079167TRLO0 
3682       1.160         XDUB      16:17:18      00066079168TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
477       99.50         XLON      08:58:04      00066061943TRLO0 
3352       99.50         XLON      08:58:17      00066061945TRLO0 
1245       99.50         XLON      08:58:17      00066061946TRLO0 
1229       99.50         XLON      08:58:17      00066061947TRLO0 
2972       99.50         XLON      08:59:06      00066061962TRLO0 
4814       99.40         XLON      10:38:39      00066064669TRLO0 
4768       99.50         XLON      10:41:03      00066064732TRLO0 
4039       99.50         XLON      10:41:03      00066064733TRLO0 
4382       99.50         XLON      10:44:21      00066064821TRLO0 
6295       99.90         XLON      11:00:01      00066065147TRLO0 
5464       99.90         XLON      11:21:09      00066065566TRLO0 
1240       99.90         XLON      11:21:09      00066065567TRLO0 
4660       99.50         XLON      12:05:47      00066066710TRLO0 
4233       99.50         XLON      13:23:29      00066069402TRLO0 
5637       99.60         XLON      13:23:30      00066069403TRLO0 
6704       99.50         XLON      14:28:04      00066071897TRLO0 
4023       99.20         XLON      14:31:16      00066072319TRLO0 
2247       99.50         XLON      14:52:19      00066073720TRLO0 
2596       99.50         XLON      14:52:19      00066073721TRLO0 
2811       99.40         XLON      15:11:47      00066075051TRLO0 
2121       99.40         XLON      15:11:51      00066075053TRLO0 
4154       99.00         XLON      15:19:05      00066075519TRLO0 
3035       99.00         XLON      15:59:08      00066078166TRLO0 
2586       99.30         XLON      15:59:50      00066078200TRLO0 
1676       99.30         XLON      15:59:50      00066078201TRLO0 
1676       99.30         XLON      15:59:50      00066078202TRLO0 
6704       99.30         XLON      16:00:00      00066078211TRLO0 
1853       99.60         XLON      16:15:37      00066079052TRLO0 
3007       99.60         XLON      16:18:50      00066079266TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  254811 
EQS News ID:  1670567 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1670567&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
