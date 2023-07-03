DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 03-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 30 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1620 GBP0.9990 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1540 GBP0.9900 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.158348 GBP0.994794

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,829,253 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5000 1.158 XDUB 08:34:37 00066061252TRLO0 2066 1.158 XDUB 08:34:37 00066061253TRLO0 5000 1.158 XDUB 08:42:37 00066061501TRLO0 3065 1.158 XDUB 08:42:37 00066061502TRLO0 7327 1.156 XDUB 09:24:45 00066062637TRLO0 8500 1.160 XDUB 10:30:28 00066064527TRLO0 4545 1.162 XDUB 10:36:38 00066064633TRLO0 1066 1.162 XDUB 10:36:38 00066064634TRLO0 1262 1.162 XDUB 10:36:38 00066064635TRLO0 1187 1.160 XDUB 10:58:06 00066065092TRLO0 2554 1.160 XDUB 10:58:06 00066065093TRLO0 541 1.160 XDUB 10:58:06 00066065094TRLO0 2919 1.160 XDUB 10:58:06 00066065095TRLO0 3900 1.160 XDUB 11:06:04 00066065261TRLO0 1604 1.162 XDUB 11:21:09 00066065568TRLO0 6554 1.162 XDUB 11:21:09 00066065569TRLO0 33 1.162 XDUB 11:21:09 00066065570TRLO0 8075 1.158 XDUB 12:05:47 00066066711TRLO0 5000 1.158 XDUB 13:14:28 00066068853TRLO0 2161 1.158 XDUB 13:14:28 00066068854TRLO0 3689 1.156 XDUB 14:29:58 00066071993TRLO0 3574 1.156 XDUB 14:29:58 00066071994TRLO0 8445 1.156 XDUB 15:19:05 00066075518TRLO0 397 1.154 XDUB 15:49:18 00066077511TRLO0 2413 1.154 XDUB 15:49:18 00066077512TRLO0 706 1.154 XDUB 15:49:18 00066077513TRLO0 2552 1.154 XDUB 15:49:18 00066077514TRLO0 1005 1.154 XDUB 15:49:18 00066077515TRLO0 204 1.160 XDUB 16:17:18 00066079166TRLO0 974 1.160 XDUB 16:17:18 00066079167TRLO0 3682 1.160 XDUB 16:17:18 00066079168TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 477 99.50 XLON 08:58:04 00066061943TRLO0 3352 99.50 XLON 08:58:17 00066061945TRLO0 1245 99.50 XLON 08:58:17 00066061946TRLO0 1229 99.50 XLON 08:58:17 00066061947TRLO0 2972 99.50 XLON 08:59:06 00066061962TRLO0 4814 99.40 XLON 10:38:39 00066064669TRLO0 4768 99.50 XLON 10:41:03 00066064732TRLO0 4039 99.50 XLON 10:41:03 00066064733TRLO0 4382 99.50 XLON 10:44:21 00066064821TRLO0 6295 99.90 XLON 11:00:01 00066065147TRLO0 5464 99.90 XLON 11:21:09 00066065566TRLO0 1240 99.90 XLON 11:21:09 00066065567TRLO0 4660 99.50 XLON 12:05:47 00066066710TRLO0 4233 99.50 XLON 13:23:29 00066069402TRLO0 5637 99.60 XLON 13:23:30 00066069403TRLO0 6704 99.50 XLON 14:28:04 00066071897TRLO0 4023 99.20 XLON 14:31:16 00066072319TRLO0 2247 99.50 XLON 14:52:19 00066073720TRLO0 2596 99.50 XLON 14:52:19 00066073721TRLO0 2811 99.40 XLON 15:11:47 00066075051TRLO0 2121 99.40 XLON 15:11:51 00066075053TRLO0 4154 99.00 XLON 15:19:05 00066075519TRLO0 3035 99.00 XLON 15:59:08 00066078166TRLO0 2586 99.30 XLON 15:59:50 00066078200TRLO0 1676 99.30 XLON 15:59:50 00066078201TRLO0 1676 99.30 XLON 15:59:50 00066078202TRLO0 6704 99.30 XLON 16:00:00 00066078211TRLO0 1853 99.60 XLON 16:15:37 00066079052TRLO0 3007 99.60 XLON 16:18:50 00066079266TRLO0

